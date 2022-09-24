Read full article on original website
Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named
The Corrales Harvest Festival ran from September 24 to 25.
losalamosreporter.com
Plein Air Painters Of New Mexico Enjoy Los Alamos Area For Paint-Out
A group of artists from the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico takes advantage of Saturday’s perfect weather for painting outside under the trees at Ashley Pond Park. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Painting by artist Wendy Ahlm at Ashley Pond Saturday. This work may be seen at Fuller...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Fire Department Is Looking For Many Good Men And Women: ‘Jump In With Both Feet’ And Apply Now
LAFD Capt. Dan Garcia puts on his helmet prior to heading up into the training tower to take his Criterion Task Test Saturday at Station 2 on DP Road. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. LAFD Driver Engineer Josh Cooper drives the steel bar on the Keiser sled five feet home...
losalamosreporter.com
Two Upcoming Opportunities To Hear Los Alamos Community Winds
As the weather begins to cool, the Los Alamos Community Winds will present it’s 2022-2023 Season Opener “Musical Gemstones – Rare Works and Transcriptions for Band” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Crossroads Bible Church. Having just completed a very exciting and busy season which...
Hyperallergic
In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness
SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
rrobserver.com
Slide show: Oktoberfest Rio Rancho makes a successful return
Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. owner Scott Salvas (Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho version of Oktoberfest, a local standard that was interrupted by the pandemic, made a triumphant return Saturday. The parking lot at Country Blue Plaza Shopping Center, 3100 Southern Blvd. SE, was full and vendors lined...
losalamosreporter.com
Paving Expected To Begin On Sherwood Boulevard Project In White Rock
The roadway at Sherwood Boulevard and Piedra Loop has been prepared for paving. Photo by David North. Some of the infrastructure work being done on Sherwood Boulevard in White Rock. Photo by David North. Sherwood Boulevard as seen from Grand Canyon. Photo by David North. Road and utility work at...
KOAT 7
The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta
Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta Insider: Suggestions from Balloon Fiesta to enjoy the event
(Courtesy photo/Balloon Fiesta) With Balloon Fiesta landing soon in Albuquerque, here are some tips from the Balloon Fiesta Insider newsletter. The 50th Balloon Fiesta is right around the corner — beginning Oct. 1. And, to help you prepare, below are some of our favorite event tips. Book Park &...
rrobserver.com
Corrales rescue thrift shop gets a new lease on life
CORRALES – Nancy Baumgardner shows a visitor through one of the two buildings at 4627 Corrales Road, the one closest to the road, the building with the Secondhand Treasures Thrift Shop signs on the porch. It looks like mostly bare, white walls and brick floors to the visitor, but...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
KOAT 7
"We have to do more": House Speaker planning more aid for New Mexicans impacted by wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) made a special stop to New Mexico. On Monday, she joined Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (New Mexico - D) in a special roundtable discussion with survivors of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire. The event was held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
‘Eco-warrior’ from Albuquerque dies
“There will never be another like him. One of the greatest conservationists ever,” the New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute said. “He is sorely missed by so many as a dear friend, leader, and mentor.”
KRQE News 13
Nine chefs get ready to compete in ‘Duke it Out’ competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Duke it Out‘ chef competition is pinning nine of the state’s top chef’s against each other to see who will whip up the best dish of the night. Owner and Chef of The Shop Israel Rivera, is coming back for...
bernco.gov
East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25
Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
Cleanup underway in preparation for Balloon Fiesta 2022
The city is cleaning up for Balloon Fiesta, but they also want the public to do their best to keep the community clean too.
