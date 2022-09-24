ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Plein Air Painters Of New Mexico Enjoy Los Alamos Area For Paint-Out

A group of artists from the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico takes advantage of Saturday’s perfect weather for painting outside under the trees at Ashley Pond Park. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Painting by artist Wendy Ahlm at Ashley Pond Saturday. This work may be seen at Fuller...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Two Upcoming Opportunities To Hear Los Alamos Community Winds

As the weather begins to cool, the Los Alamos Community Winds will present it’s 2022-2023 Season Opener “Musical Gemstones – Rare Works and Transcriptions for Band” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Crossroads Bible Church. Having just completed a very exciting and busy season which...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness

SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
SANTA FE, NM
Slide show: Oktoberfest Rio Rancho makes a successful return

Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. owner Scott Salvas (Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho version of Oktoberfest, a local standard that was interrupted by the pandemic, made a triumphant return Saturday. The parking lot at Country Blue Plaza Shopping Center, 3100 Southern Blvd. SE, was full and vendors lined...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Paving Expected To Begin On Sherwood Boulevard Project In White Rock

The roadway at Sherwood Boulevard and Piedra Loop has been prepared for paving. Photo by David North. Some of the infrastructure work being done on Sherwood Boulevard in White Rock. Photo by David North. Sherwood Boulevard as seen from Grand Canyon. Photo by David North. Road and utility work at...
WHITE ROCK, NM
The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta

Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Corrales rescue thrift shop gets a new lease on life

CORRALES – Nancy Baumgardner shows a visitor through one of the two buildings at 4627 Corrales Road, the one closest to the road, the building with the Secondhand Treasures Thrift Shop signs on the porch. It looks like mostly bare, white walls and brick floors to the visitor, but...
CORRALES, NM
‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM

