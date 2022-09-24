Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
See the former jobs of the governor of Iowa
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Iowa using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mariannette Miller-Meeks talks bipartisanship and the new 1st district
Candidates appeal to bipartisanship in 1st District debate. In their first debate of the general election, the candidates for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District made bipartisan appeals as they each seek to represent southeast Iowa.
Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’
Farm equipment is rolling on the state's highways as harvest gets underway. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) It might be weeks before agriculture experts can say with confidence how the state’s corn and soybean yields fared this year, but some of the early harvesters are relieved their yields are better than expected.
