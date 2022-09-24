Read full article on original website
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. For the first half of the new week, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over...
Tropical Storm Ian: Maximum sustained winds rise to 60 mph as storm moves northwest
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen Sunday, with forecasters projecting it to become a powerful storm as it turns northward toward Cuba and the Florida peninsula. Update 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Tropical Storm Ian increased in strength Sunday evening as it traveled over warmer water. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. EDT advisory, the storm now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is still moving northwest at 12 mph.
Hurricane Ian evacuations underway as Florida braces for impact: ‘Get out right now’
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for hundreds of thousands of people as Hurricane Ian charts a path towards the west coast of Florida with severe winds, flash flooding, storm surge and possible tornadoes.Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to prepare but not panic during a Monday briefing after the storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said. He added that the hurricane’s path was still uncertain meaning that it could “wobble” in or away from the peninsula.Florida’s Gulf Coast is forecast to be severely impacted with conditions worsening...
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
Philippines evacuates people from northern region ahead of ‘super typhoon’ Noru
A powerful typhoon on Sunday approaching the northeastern Philippines has prompted evacuations from high-risk villages and the capital Manila, which could be sideswiped by the storm, according to the officials.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115km east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers and gusts of up to 240kph (149mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to hit the coast on Sunday evening.Thousands of villagers were “forcibly” evacuated from the typhoon’s path, as well as from mountainside villages prone to landslides and flash floods and in coastal communities that could be hit by tidal...
Wild waves rage in Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona heads toward Bermuda
Saildrone footage shows wild waves raging in the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona made its way toward Bermuda, where it battered the island with strong winds and rain on Friday, 23 September.After devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and today drenching Bermuda, the storm was on a collision course to Canada.Hurricane Fiona was expected to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia early on Saturday, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, which described it as a “historic storm.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with devastating surge, wind and rain
Hurricane Ian is slamming Cuba and plans strengthen and bring devastating storm surge, heavy rain and high winds to much of western Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
After Hurricane Fiona, avocados have become a currency of community in Puerto Rico
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There's an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially full of fruit, there's a hurricane coming. This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way. Hurricane...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
Tropical Storm Ian Forecasted to Reach Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which developed over the Caribbean late Friday, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane in the coming days. Within the next 72 hours, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm. Although the exact path is uncertain, it is most likely to cross over Cuba. Then it will turn northward toward Florida by midweek, Axios reports. Fortunately, computer models show that there is little wind shear forecasted for later today. This could have prevented further intensification of the storm.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Hurricane Ian likely to hit Florida’s west coast on unusual path
Hurricane Ian likely to hit the west coast of Florida as major storm on unusual path. The National Hurricane Center warns of major storm surges, heavy rain and the potential for serious damage as Gov. Ron DeSantis urges all Floridians to get ready and take it seriously. Long lines at the gas pump.
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
TORONTO — (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces Saturday as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late...
LIVE: Hurricane watches issued for Florida as Ian grows stronger in Caribbean Sea
Ian is bringing the most substantial threat to the mainland U.S. so far this Atlantic hurricane season, and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as soon as Tuesday.
Hurricane Fiona: Hundreds of Thousands Lose Power, Buildings Washed Away
Forecasters had already warned that the hurricane could be one of the strongest ever to hit the eastern part of the country.
Travel Alert September 2022: Tropical Storm Ian To Impact Cuba and the Cayman Islands — And Then…
If Cuba and the Cayman Islands are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a major hurricane after its first landfall as soon as the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in western Cuba.
National Hurricane Center Issues New Advisory Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival
The National Hurricane Center has issued several new warnings as Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and head towards Florida. Ian is currently raging over the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 3 storm. However, it is gaining momentum on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters expect it to reach Cat 4 by the time it hits Tampa and St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning (Sept. 28).
