Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has announced the Buffalo Trace Special F. This is a limited edition project that has been done in conjunction with famed whiskey maker Buffalo Trace. Last year, STG and Buffalo Trace teamed up to release the Buffalo Trace Cigar line. While last year’s collaboration was designed to create a cigar that could be paired with Buffalo Trace whiskey, this year the Buffalo Trace Special F goes a step further by using a binder leaf that has been aged in Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels. The Buffalo Trace Special F is distributed by Meier & Dutch, the distribution arm of Cigars International. It is also available for sale at Cigars International retail stores and its online store.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO