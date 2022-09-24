Read full article on original website
This UL grad is also a domestic abuse survivor who is fueling others with food and hope
Ten years ago, Kelsey Sanders was struggling with PTSD after an abusive relationship and fighting to pull up nearly failing grades at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Today, she’s an MBA graduate, local business owner and vocal advocate for survivors of domestic violence. The abuse began her sophomore...
East Feliciana Parish School Board recognizes September Students of the Month
Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized the school system's Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Sept. 6. These students include Elias Cormier, Quad Area Head Start; Jazzlyn Franklin, Clinton Elementary School; Terrian Butler, Jackson Elementary School; Mayson Jackson, Slaughter Elementary School; Camille Jones, East Feliciana STEAM Academy; Christopher Burell, East Feliciana Middle School; and Brooklyn East, East Feliciana High School.
Baker bus driver placed on leave claims school system withheld stipend from paycheck
BAKER - It has been a month since a group of bus drivers in Baker refused to go to work as part of a strike; protesting a payroll error that resulted in a large pay cut. All but one of those drivers has returned to work, but Keemichael Comena has been placed on leave ever since.
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
St. Francisville's Fry places third in national art competition; two from Ascension receive awards
Winner of the national juried River Road Show, sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, and shown at the Louisiana Archives, 3851 Essen Road, Baton Rouge, have been announced. Cheri Fry, of St. Francisville, placed third and received $600 for her watercolor “New Orleans Sidewalk.”. Cheryl Caro, of Geismer,...
After helicopter crash he had to learn a new career; now SLCC's new VP will shape workforce training
Steven Mathews’ entrée to the world of workforce training came via a bumpy landing in an Army helicopter. Mathews, a Franklinton area native, served 12 years in the military and was on deployment when the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed. “They tried to put us on...
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion
The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
Baton Rouge's bridge problem isn't big trucks and travelers; it's local drivers, study says
A new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge would mostly benefit local motorists because they make up more than 80% of traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge today, consultants told a state panel Monday. Officials said it means the new structure, which will cost up to $3 billion,...
Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022
Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
3 Ascension Parish teachers win TangerKids grants
Area teachers recently received grants as part of the TangerKids Grants program. As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Gonzales presented grants to Elise Tureau Frederic at Lakeside Primary for Decode That; Heaven McNamara at Galvez Primary for Steamroller; and Jessica LeBlanc at Sugar Mill Primary for Bringing Students Back Together: Collaboration in the Classroom.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Leads for Lunch meeting hears from LED Assistant Secretary Brenda Guess
The Baker Chamber of Commerce hosted "Leads for Lunch" on Sept. 15, a chance for various leaders and businesses to network after nearly two years of in-person events being canceled due to the pandemic. Baker Mayor Darnell Waites spoke on the importance of networking, unity and investment in the community...
11 Acadiana leaders selected for 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards; meet the honorees
United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of 11 honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank. The honorees were selected as finalists out of more than 100 nominations submitted from UWA’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The women will be recognized during a ceremony at La Pavillon, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
Dale Brown: Are we brave and committed enough to take on evil?
Trash and crime seem to be growing by the day. Those calling for defunding the police do not have any concept of the facts. Baton Rouge citizens must show initiative and courage to attack these issues. I love Baton Rouge but hate most citizens’ inaction. Courage is the first of human qualities because it guarantees all the others. If you have courage, you are not afraid to stand alone and speak up.
LSU ID’s man arrested for allegedly trying to break into Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has reportedly been arrested on LSU campus Monday, September 26. According to LSU’s on-campus media station, Tiger TV, the man allegedly tried to break in to Tiger Stadium. LSU later identified the man as Raphael Green and added that he has...
