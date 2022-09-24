ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

East Feliciana Parish School Board recognizes September Students of the Month

Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized the school system's Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Sept. 6. These students include Elias Cormier, Quad Area Head Start; Jazzlyn Franklin, Clinton Elementary School; Terrian Butler, Jackson Elementary School; Mayson Jackson, Slaughter Elementary School; Camille Jones, East Feliciana STEAM Academy; Christopher Burell, East Feliciana Middle School; and Brooklyn East, East Feliciana High School.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion

The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022

Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

3 Ascension Parish teachers win TangerKids grants

Area teachers recently received grants as part of the TangerKids Grants program. As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Gonzales presented grants to Elise Tureau Frederic at Lakeside Primary for Decode That; Heaven McNamara at Galvez Primary for Steamroller; and Jessica LeBlanc at Sugar Mill Primary for Bringing Students Back Together: Collaboration in the Classroom.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Leads for Lunch meeting hears from LED Assistant Secretary Brenda Guess

The Baker Chamber of Commerce hosted "Leads for Lunch" on Sept. 15, a chance for various leaders and businesses to network after nearly two years of in-person events being canceled due to the pandemic. Baker Mayor Darnell Waites spoke on the importance of networking, unity and investment in the community...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

11 Acadiana leaders selected for 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards; meet the honorees

United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of 11 honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank. The honorees were selected as finalists out of more than 100 nominations submitted from UWA’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The women will be recognized during a ceremony at La Pavillon, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Dale Brown: Are we brave and committed enough to take on evil?

Trash and crime seem to be growing by the day. Those calling for defunding the police do not have any concept of the facts. Baton Rouge citizens must show initiative and courage to attack these issues. I love Baton Rouge but hate most citizens’ inaction. Courage is the first of human qualities because it guarantees all the others. If you have courage, you are not afraid to stand alone and speak up.
BATON ROUGE, LA

