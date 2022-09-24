ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Architectural Digest

Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft

Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife

New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC

As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
The Infatuation

The Casual Italian Restaurant Guide

Here, we’re specifically discussing the casual, neighborhood Italian spot. These aren't places where your pasta will be topped with truffles. They're reliable restaurants where you can eat some reasonably priced spaghetti on a Tuesday night or roll in with a group of six and not blow $100 on dinner. Checkered tablecloths and bottles of house red wine ahead.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoardingArea

Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tripsavvy.com

New York City's Newest Hotel Is a Very Pricey Sanctuary in the Sky

One of New York City’s most anticipated luxury hotels has finally arrived: Aman New York debuted in midtown Manhattan in August to much fanfare—for those who could afford to get in. And with room rates starting at $3,000 per night, annual membership in the six figures, and residences in the millions, that’s no easy feat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Best Cooking Classes In NYC You Should Sign Up For

Listen – we all love food. From giant slices of pizza to delicate macarons and high-end dinners, food brings us joy, especially here in NYC! It carries memories, connections, and history that other things simply can’t do. Particularly if you like making food. yourself, it brings another element of passion to it! But what better way to master your craft without taking one of NYC’s best cooking classes? It doesn’t matter if you’ve never picked up a knife in your life, or are making fancy meals, there’s always room to sharpen your skills! To get you going, we rounded up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC

You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Inside a $45,000,000 Billionaire's Row New York City Penthouse

Welcome to this full floor Billionaires’ Row SKY PALACE at the prestigious One57 luxury tower. This sprawling 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom sky mansion is where you can enjoy an unobstructed 360-degree view of all of New York City and beyond! Billionaires Row never fails to impress and this penthouse is no exception!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

City Opens Relief Center at Orchard Beach

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson released a statement on the newly opened city relief center for illegal migrants and asylum seekers at Orchard Beach. “During times of great challenge, New York has always stepped up to help support those in need. As our City has seen an increase in asylum seekers, it is important for us to share in this emergency crisis and ensure that we are all doing our part to assist. The City of New York is a right-to-shelter city and is legally required to provide temporary housing to those who enter our shelter system. As we continue to be overwhelmed with single adults and families in need of housing, the administration has decided to implement an option to provide temporary housing in certain designated locations starting with the Orchard Beach parking lot.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

