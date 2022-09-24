ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years of not knowing any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula county when a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, aka "Cadillac Man".
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
94.9 KYSS FM

Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need

The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
hellgatelance.com

Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting

“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
KULR8

14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula CSO solves 30-year-old transient murder case

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit solves 30-year-old transient murder case. On September 13, 1992, a partially buried body was discovered in an area known as “Orange Avenue Ranch” or “Peace Tree Camp”. Detectives were able to determine that the victim, William T. Adams, aka “Cadillac Man”, spent the night at the Poverello on August 25, 1992, and, through an entomology report, died as a result of a knife wound to the chest and massive head trauma on September 2nd or 3rd. No suspect was found during the initial investigation.
montanarightnow.com

Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion

MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
KSEN AM 1150

Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car

On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
