Experts: Missoula’s jail diversion, behavioral health efforts moving the dial
The Jail Diversion Master Plan was written and adopted in 2016 and included roughly 40 recommendations across a number of categories, such as pre-sentencing and behavioral health.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years of not knowing any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula county when a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, aka "Cadillac Man".
University of Montana sees largest spike of first-year students in six years
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus. A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year...
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting
“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
Missoula CSO solves 30-year-old transient murder case
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit solves 30-year-old transient murder case. On September 13, 1992, a partially buried body was discovered in an area known as “Orange Avenue Ranch” or “Peace Tree Camp”. Detectives were able to determine that the victim, William T. Adams, aka “Cadillac Man”, spent the night at the Poverello on August 25, 1992, and, through an entomology report, died as a result of a knife wound to the chest and massive head trauma on September 2nd or 3rd. No suspect was found during the initial investigation.
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
Stolen hearse found in Lake County
The St. Ignatius Police Department reports a hearse that was stolen from a funeral home was found on Tuesday.
Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car
On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
UM homecoming parade returns to Missoula but with different route
The University of Montana‘s homecoming parade returns Saturday, but this year will be taking a different route.
