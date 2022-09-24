ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Toanui
3d ago

Where are they getting the statistics from???? Sure HI is beautiful but locals are miserable living pay check to pay check! Can’t even enjoy paradise without worrying how you gon pay yo bills, put gas in yo car and buy food to eat!!! It’s no wonder locals keep moving to the mainland! HI is too expensive to be happy! Smh.

charlie raynes
2d ago

Until you have to deal with the local government say the department of licensing oh also building department

hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: September Flights to Hawaii

Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "Shoebert" the seal waddles his way to the Beverly Police Station. Watching your kids while...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

High level clouds will sweep over parts of the state. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds to make a gradual return. Updated:...
KHON2

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Talk Story Fast Kine: Destination Management Action Plans

McKenna speaks with Jill Wirt from the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council about the Reef-friendly Landscaping Program. Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Hawaii's Our Home. Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM HST.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Evacuation orders ahead of Ian could start soon in Florida

With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Construction is currently underway on a new warehouse at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment plant. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion. Campaigns for Governor...
FLORIDA STATE
bigislandmusic.net

Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo

Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular

Howard tells us how many flights came to Hawaii in September and where most of those flights came from. Smart Money Monday: How to prevent elder financial abuse. Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. Entertainment: Casting...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
HAWAII STATE

