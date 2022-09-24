ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 1

Related
98.3 The KEY

Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area

Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Walla Walla County, WA
State
Washington State
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trooper#Violent Crime#Washington State Patrol#Toyota Echo
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly crash on US-395 closes ramp from 240 to 395

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are responding to a crash on US-395 near N. Yelm St. in Kennewick leading to a ramp closure from 240 to 395 according to a reporter on scene. Two cars collided on 395 around 6:30 p.m. After, one of the cars pulled over, but...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave

PASCO, Wash. - Traffic headed north on 20th Ave is blocked while the Pasco Police Department investigates a crash. A motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 20th and Argent Road on September 26. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to PPD. Their current condition is...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
610KONA

Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Feds Shut Down Massive Illegal Marijuana Operation in Burbank

An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank. After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants. Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road. A...
BURBANK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

KPD investigating person shot in residence

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy