Suspect in Shooting of WSP Trooper in Walla Walla Charged With First-Degree Attempted Murder
WALLA WALLA — Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday, Sept. 22. Brandon D. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, is charged with first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm.
‘Cold-blooded’ murderer sentenced for Richland parking lot slaying of father of seven
“We don’t put animals down like that,” said the judge.
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area
Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KPD arrests 19-year-old in reckless driving incident
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick resident has been arrested following a crash Sunday evening, Sept. 25. Kennewick Police Department received a report of a person driving recklessly, traveling at an excessive speed and passing multiple vehicles around 7 p.m. The vehicle crashed a short time later on S. Garfield...
Washington state trooper rammed, shot in face, then drives himself to the hospital
A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot in the face and seriously hurt Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington, according to law enforcement officials. At about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, someone rammed the trooper’s vehicle and then shot him, Trooper Sarah Clasen told The Tri-City Herald. The trooper remained conscious and...
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla, closing roads for investigation
UPDATE at 7:00 p.m. PST: It has been confirmed that a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was rammed by a vehicle and shot in Walla Walla at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday evening. The suspect was brought into custody, and the Trooper drove himself to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Deadly crash on US-395 closes ramp from 240 to 395
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are responding to a crash on US-395 near N. Yelm St. in Kennewick leading to a ramp closure from 240 to 395 according to a reporter on scene. Two cars collided on 395 around 6:30 p.m. After, one of the cars pulled over, but...
Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave
PASCO, Wash. - Traffic headed north on 20th Ave is blocked while the Pasco Police Department investigates a crash. A motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 20th and Argent Road on September 26. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to PPD. Their current condition is...
Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police
It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
Feds Shut Down Massive Illegal Marijuana Operation in Burbank
An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank. After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants. Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road. A...
KPD investigating person shot in residence
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway. According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish...
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 22, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Firefighters rescue dogs from Kennewick house fire, contain flames to garage
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighting crews from Kennewick and Richland rushed to a home on the 8300-block of W Bruneau Pl on Saturday afternoon and rescued two dogs that were trapped inside. According to officials at the Kennewick Fire Department, the flames were reported to be stemming from this home’s...
