ODU forced two second-half turnovers that led to Monarch touchdowns to rally to a 29-26 win over Arkansas State Saturday night in Norfolk. Defensive end Deeve Harris returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter that gave ODU (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) a 21-19 lead. Then late in the fourth, with Arkansas State (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) leading, 26-21, safety Terry Jones forced a fumble recovered by defensive tackle Tyre Bibby that led to the game-winner.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO