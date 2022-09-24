ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL injury report: Justin Herbert to be game-time decision after missed practice, while Chris Godwin is ruled out

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Most NFL teams delivered their final injury reports of the week on Friday. Here's who is playing and who is not among the league's biggest names, starting with a quarterback that seems to be fighting through plenty of pain to stay on the field.

Chargers injuries: Justin Herbert questionable after rib injury

Many wondered how Justin Herbert managed to keep playing last Thursday despite a clear injury to his side on a rough hit from the Kansas City Chiefs, but it's not clear if he will able to keep going on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert, who is said to be day-to-day with a "rib cartilage fracture," was ruled questionable after being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, then not participating on Friday.

Herbert himself said he will be a true gametime decision on Sunday.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is also doubtful to play after returning last week from an ankle injury, while wide receiver Keenan Allen is questionable with the hamstring injury that kept him out in Week 2.

Buccaneers injuries: Chris Godwin ruled out for 2nd straight game

It was reported that Chris Godwin would be out "a few weeks" after he exited Week 1 with a hamstring injury, and the counter has now reached at least two weeks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out the Pro Bowl wide receiver after a week in which he posted no official participation in practice.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) was also ruled out, while running back Leonard Fournette is questionable after being limited in practice all week. Wide receiver Julio Jones is also questionable after returning to practice on Friday in a limited fashion.

Ravens injuries: J.K. Dobbins could make season debut

J.K. Dobbins has been a full participant in practice for two straight weeks, but the Baltimore Ravens are still exercising caution with their running back. Dobbins, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Speaking of persistent Ravens injuries, left tackle Ronnie Stanley is listed as doubtful to make his season debut with a knee injury. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are both questionable.

Saints injuries: Alvin Kamara questionable after missing Week 2

The New Orleans Saints listed Alvin Kamara as questionable with a ribs injury last week and he ended up not playing. They are doing the same with him this week, ruling him questionable after a week of limited practices.

He was one of six players to get the designation, a group that also includes quarterback Jameis Winston, tackle Ryan Ramczyk and tight end Taysom Hill.

Colts injuries: Michael Pittman Jr. 'ready to go' after missing shutout

The Indianapolis Colts expect to have wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back this week after he missed Week 2 with a quad injury. The effects of his absence were clear when his team was shut out by the Jaguars.

Star linebacker Shaquille Leonard has also been listed out with a back injury despite practicing all week.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: Last call on Khalil Herbert and other top pickups

If your rosters are loaded with little red Os and Qs and IRs following Week 3 ... well, you are definitely not alone. It was a rough weekend. We can't promise to fix all your fantasy issues, but we can offer a few potentially useful adds ahead of Week 4. Below you'll find a collection of approved pickups, all of them available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Let's begin with a running back who honestly should have been scooped up weeks ago...
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Bills OC Ken Dorsey vows to 'correct' behavior after tablet-slamming tirade in loss to Dolphins

If you didn't know that Ken Dorsey is the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, you probably do now. He was hard to miss on Sunday. The former Miami Hurricane and NFL journeyman quarterback made headlines with a tablet-slamming tirade in the final moments of Buffalo's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. A CBS camera captured the moment and broadcast it during the biggest matchup of the NFL weekend.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
TAMPA, FL
