Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
Selma Blair gushes over ‘DWTS’ support from Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar was moved to tears by Selma Blair’s highly energetic performance on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night. Cameras caught the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum getting emotional in the audience after her “Cruel Intentions” co-star — who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018 — wowed the crowd with an impressive cartwheel-into-a-split moment during the show’s Elvis Presley-themed episode. “First of all, to be dancing to Elvis, to keep a smile on my face because I genuinely am so happy, and to have Sarah here [has been amazing],” Blair, 50, told Page Six via Zoom. “[She’s] been with me from...
RELATED PEOPLE
TVGuide.com
Fall 2022 TV Premiere Schedule for New and Returning Shows
Here's when your favorite shows are coming back on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW. The 2022 fall TV season has officially begun, ushering in season premieres for a host of your favorite returning shows, and series premieres for some intriguing new titles that could become your next favorites. The big five broadcast networks began rolling out their fall TV lineups last week, but there are still plenty of shows yet to make their debut.
epicstream.com
Black Adam Star Pierce Brosnan Shares Bold Comment on Who Should Be the Next James Bond
The 007 agent James Bond is unquestionably one of the most iconic roles in Hollywood, and there were only seven actors who got the opportunity to play the ravishing Martini-sipping mercenary, including critically-acclaimed actor Pierce Brosnan. Now that Daniel Craig has hung the iconic tux of the 007 agent and...
SheKnows
Meet the Woman Who Could Finally Clue Us In to Elizabeth’s Murky Past!
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what does it mean that General Hospital‘s Elizabeth has sketched a picture of Finn’s late wife, Reiko? That’s the question everyone wants answered, especially fans who’ve grown increasingly frustrated with the slow-moving, confusing story. If the...
‘Dead To Me’: Dark Comedy Finally Returns To Netflix For Last Season
Dead to Me is coming back — 2½ years after it was last on Netflix. The Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-fronted dark comedy will return for its third and final season on November 17. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming The second season of the Liz Feldman-created series premiered in May 2020 and was renewed for its third and final run in July 2020. The pandemic delayed its return. “All roads have led to this,” says the teaser trailer, which you can see above. At the end of the second season, Applegate’s Jen and Cardellini’s Judy are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
'The Mother' Teaser: Jennifer Lopez Is a Lethal Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in New Netflix Thriller
Jennifer Lopez's newest project is a drastic departure from her light-hearted romantic comedies. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the actress gave fans a first look at her upcoming drama also starring Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal. The film features...
‘House of the Dragon’: Ser Criston Cole Has 1 Quality He’ll Never Escape, Fabien Frankel Says
Fabien Franekl reveals what 'House of the Dragon' Executive Producer Miguel Sapochnik said is in Ser Criston Cole's past that he'll never escape.
Funniest Comedians Throughout History
Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."
Catch up With Soap Star Tuc Watkins!
Don’t miss a chance to catch up with ONE LIFE TO LIVE star Tuc Watkins (David) when he sits down for a live interview in The Locher Room on Monday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. ET!. Soap fans fondly remember Watkins as the irrepressible David Vickers on OLTL, and perhaps slightly less fondly as the villainous Dr. Pierce Dorman on GENERAL HOSPITAL. The actor has also enjoyed roles on primetime series like DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, BEGGARS AND CHOOSERS, BLACK MONDAY, MAJOR CRIMES, and PARKS AND RECREATION.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
TV Host Exits in Wake of Controversies
It's been a tough few weeks over at G4 TV, with the network experiencing a number of changes in front of and behind the camera. The networks experienced an unexpected round of behind-the-scenes layoffs on Sept. 14, just hours before a planned Attack of the Show! broadcast. And less than a week later, a major host has suddenly departed the network. Xplay co-host Indiana Black, a.k.a. "Frosk" or "Froskurinn," is no longer a member of the G4 team. Frosk's exit comes after months of vitriol from sexist trolls she upset during a January broadcast.
ETOnline.com
'James Bond' Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli Give Update on 007 Casting (Exclusive)
The search for the next James Bond hasn't begun just yet. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of the beloved franchise, at the 2022 Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner, which was held in their honor and marked 60 years of 007, and they updated fans on their hunt for a new leading man following Daniel Craig's final film.
Comments / 0