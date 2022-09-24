ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller

Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
Page Six

Selma Blair gushes over ‘DWTS’ support from Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar was moved to tears by Selma Blair’s highly energetic performance on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night. Cameras caught the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum getting emotional in the audience after her “Cruel Intentions” co-star — who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018 — wowed the crowd with an impressive cartwheel-into-a-split moment during the show’s Elvis Presley-themed episode. “First of all, to be dancing to Elvis, to keep a smile on my face because I genuinely am so happy, and to have Sarah here [has been amazing],” Blair, 50, told Page Six via Zoom. “[She’s] been with me from...
TVGuide.com

Fall 2022 TV Premiere Schedule for New and Returning Shows

Here's when your favorite shows are coming back on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW. The 2022 fall TV season has officially begun, ushering in season premieres for a host of your favorite returning shows, and series premieres for some intriguing new titles that could become your next favorites. The big five broadcast networks began rolling out their fall TV lineups last week, but there are still plenty of shows yet to make their debut.
SheKnows

Meet the Woman Who Could Finally Clue Us In to Elizabeth’s Murky Past!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what does it mean that General Hospital‘s Elizabeth has sketched a picture of Finn’s late wife, Reiko? That’s the question everyone wants answered, especially fans who’ve grown increasingly frustrated with the slow-moving, confusing story. If the...
Deadline

‘Dead To Me’: Dark Comedy Finally Returns To Netflix For Last Season

Dead to Me is coming back — 2½ years after it was last on Netflix. The Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-fronted dark comedy will return for its third and final season on November 17. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming The second season of the Liz Feldman-created series premiered in May 2020 and was renewed for its third and final run in July 2020. The pandemic delayed its return. “All roads have led to this,” says the teaser trailer, which you can see above. At the end of the second season, Applegate’s Jen and Cardellini’s Judy are...
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Funniest Comedians Throughout History

Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."
Soaps In Depth

Catch up With Soap Star Tuc Watkins!

Don’t miss a chance to catch up with ONE LIFE TO LIVE star Tuc Watkins (David) when he sits down for a live interview in The Locher Room on Monday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. ET!. Soap fans fondly remember Watkins as the irrepressible David Vickers on OLTL, and perhaps slightly less fondly as the villainous Dr. Pierce Dorman on GENERAL HOSPITAL. The actor has also enjoyed roles on primetime series like DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, BEGGARS AND CHOOSERS, BLACK MONDAY, MAJOR CRIMES, and PARKS AND RECREATION.
Popculture

TV Host Exits in Wake of Controversies

It's been a tough few weeks over at G4 TV, with the network experiencing a number of changes in front of and behind the camera. The networks experienced an unexpected round of behind-the-scenes layoffs on Sept. 14, just hours before a planned Attack of the Show! broadcast. And less than a week later, a major host has suddenly departed the network. Xplay co-host Indiana Black, a.k.a. "Frosk" or "Froskurinn," is no longer a member of the G4 team. Frosk's exit comes after months of vitriol from sexist trolls she upset during a January broadcast.
ETOnline.com

'James Bond' Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli Give Update on 007 Casting (Exclusive)

The search for the next James Bond hasn't begun just yet. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of the beloved franchise, at the 2022 Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner, which was held in their honor and marked 60 years of 007, and they updated fans on their hunt for a new leading man following Daniel Craig's final film.
