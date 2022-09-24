ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord Red Men tied to early American societies

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 26, 2022) — The Concord Red Men Drum Corps, Wahoo Tribe 194, is part of the Improved Order of Red Men – the oldest order in this country of purely American origin. The inception traces back to those patriotic societies whose goals were resistance to...
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County hosts Teachers of the Year Gala

(KRON) — The 50th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala took place last Thursday, and a familiar face was leading the ceremonies. On Thursday, teachers across Contra Costa County were recognized at the 50th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala, hosted by KRON4’s very own Reyna Harvey. Harvey said of the event, “Teachers, I feel, are […]
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Sept. 19 through 25, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 25, 2022) — We can probably thank the stress of COVID and remote learning for the high amount of administrative turnover at local schools – including the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, the Contra Costa School of Performing Arts, and Clayton Valley Charter, De La Salle and Carondelet high schools.
hotnewhiphop.com

Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy

After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord City Council candidate questions: Laura Nakamura, District 5

The Concord Clayton Pioneer newspaper presented a list of questions to the candidates running for Concord City Council in the 2022 election. To read other candidate answers, click here. For our story on all the candidates running in this race, click here. Age: 58. Current Occupation Pediatric Cardiac Sonographer. How...
pioneerpublishers.com

Clayton City Council candidate questions: Tim McGallian, District 5

The Concord Clayton Pioneer newspaper presented a list of questions to the candidates running for Concord City Council in the 2022 election. To read other candidate answers, click here. For our story on all the candidates running in this race, click here. Age: 41. Current Occupation:. Concord City Councilmember &...
pioneerpublishers.com

The Pioneer’s local election news page

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 26, 2022) — Much is expected of the California voter. In any given election year, ... CLAYTON, OCT. 10 – The League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley will present the pros and cons of the ... CONCORD, CA (Sept. 16, 2022) —...
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
thecommunityvoice.com

2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show

The 2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show at the Pacific Coast Air Museum located at the Santa Rosa Airport had close to 200 cars on display. Vintage cars, Hot Rods, Customs and modern muscle cars were displayed around the museums 35 airplanes. The car show is a major fundraiser for the museums work. These pictures are a small sampling of the event.
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
KCRA.com

Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek Meals on Wheels deliveries continuing despite fire damaging offices

WALNUT CREEK – A Saturday night fire at Meals on Wheels Diablo Region's Walnut Creek headquarters won't impact meal deliveries, the group said Monday morning. But the offices will be closed for the foreseeable future, thanks to smoke, water and fire damage, executive director Caitlin Sly said. The group said the fire was likely caused by a faulty light panel. "Since our meals are prepared and packaged at an off-site kitchen, our volunteers will pick up meals at our other pick-up sites around the county," Sly said, in a statement. "We can ensure that all clients will receive their meals."...
pioneerpublishers.com

Pioneer high school football scores update, Sept. 25, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 25, 2022) — The first five weeks of high school football are in the books and there are two local schools, Concord and Northgate, with undefeated records. At this same stage of the season, perennial powers De La Salle and Clayton Valley Charter have...
