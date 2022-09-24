Read full article on original website
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Celina business celebrates grand reopening
Celina-based Nancy and Tyler Adkins’ business, A+ Certified Appliance, celebrated a grand reopening on Saturday, Sept. 24, to introduce a new name, logo and mascot — all honoring Nancy's father, “Doc” Danielson. The business’s new name: “Doc Danielson Appliance Repair and Care.”. The Saturday...
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
starlocalmedia.com
Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening
Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Plano resident Ritu Gupta, a volunteer and mother to three volunteers
Ritu Gupta is a Plano resident and volunteer for local organizations with her children including the Storehouse of Collin County, Lovepacs Plano and Acing Autism. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
visitmckinney.com
Keith Lewis and TUPPS Brewery
Local real estate professional Patrick Hoare approached us about sharing a blog post he did featuring McKinney's own TUPPS Brewery and its owner Keith Lewis. Below is an excerpt from Hoare's blog post, quoting Lewis on how he got his start in beer making. "In 2013, my wife gifted me...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion
Multiple drive-thru locations for this restaurant are in the works for DFW.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Photos: Lewisville Western Days
Lewisville Western Days made its return this weekend, allowing several opportunities for the community to immerse itself in live music, competitions, vendors, food and more. Take a look below at photos from the event from Friday, Sept. 23.
KTEN.com
TxDOT sets date for completion of U.S. 75 project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Here is some welcome news for motorists who travel along busy U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Transportation now says construction is expected to end about one year from now, in the fall of 2023. That time frame comes with a...
WATCH: Southlake restaurant shares how to make lobster tail at home
Have you ever wanted to get the experience of eating delicious lobster without paying the restaurant prices?
27-acre multifamily development coming to north McKinney in 2024
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Dallas-based developer Billingsley Company has filed a new multifamily development, termed The Chase at Wilson Creek, with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $120 million development, located at 6500 W....
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
City of Arlington to begin work on $10.8 million project to make city roads smoother
Officials say the 2022 Mill and Overlay program will make 29 street segments smoother and extend their lifespans.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Celina hosts inaugural Heritage Festival in downtown square
The downtown Celina square took a step back in time Saturday morning as the city hosted its inaugural Heritage Fest. The event included calf roping lessons, western-themed games and a cowboy poetry contest, as well as a chance to tour the Celina Heritage Association Museum.
North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for vegans
DALLAS (KDAF) — We say it all the time, but every day it still rings true: North Texas really is home to everything. From great Tex-Mex to pizza, and even vegan food, the DFW metroplex has everything you could ever ask for. Speaking of vegan food, a new report...
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Noelle Roseberry, The Colony librarian and lover of the outdoors
Noelle Roseberry has been working in a library since she was just 17 years old, surrounding herself with more than just books and finding fulfillment in interacting with the community around her. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
