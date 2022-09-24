ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: Celina business celebrates grand reopening

Celina-based Nancy and Tyler Adkins’ business, A+ Certified Appliance, celebrated a grand reopening on Saturday, Sept. 24, to introduce a new name, logo and mascot — all honoring Nancy's father, “Doc” Danielson. The business’s new name: “Doc Danielson Appliance Repair and Care.”. The Saturday...
CELINA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Another Denton Square staple is closing

McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening

Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
visitmckinney.com

Keith Lewis and TUPPS Brewery

Local real estate professional Patrick Hoare approached us about sharing a blog post he did featuring McKinney's own TUPPS Brewery and its owner Keith Lewis. Below is an excerpt from Hoare's blog post, quoting Lewis on how he got his start in beer making. "In 2013, my wife gifted me...
MCKINNEY, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million

The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Photos: Lewisville Western Days

Lewisville Western Days made its return this weekend, allowing several opportunities for the community to immerse itself in live music, competitions, vendors, food and more. Take a look below at photos from the event from Friday, Sept. 23.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

TxDOT sets date for completion of U.S. 75 project

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Here is some welcome news for motorists who travel along busy U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Transportation now says construction is expected to end about one year from now, in the fall of 2023. That time frame comes with a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: Celina hosts inaugural Heritage Festival in downtown square

The downtown Celina square took a step back in time Saturday morning as the city hosted its inaugural Heritage Fest. The event included calf roping lessons, western-themed games and a cowboy poetry contest, as well as a chance to tour the Celina Heritage Association Museum.
CELINA, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX

