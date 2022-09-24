Read full article on original website
WBOC
Georgetown Town Council under fire for choice to continue funding historical society
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The Georgetown Town Council meeting on Monday night was everything but calm and orderly as town council members, members of the NAACP, and others expressed their concerns and opinions about funding the Georgetown Historical Society and Marvel Museum. The Lower Sussex NAACP appeared on the agenda for...
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard
Two teens stole a gun from a security guard on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore Saturday afternoon, confirmed police.
WMDT.com
Local girl asks for birthday donations
WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Baltimore security guard finds own gun in safe after blaming kids stealing it
A Baltimore security guard who reported having his gun stolen Saturday while working an event near City Hall, now says it wasn't stolen after all.
Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury
BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Bay Net
Wheeler Sentenced For Narcotics Offense
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 26, 2022, Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit to 12 years imprisonment for the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He also received an additional 7 years for a violation of probation in a...
WBOC
Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping
One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
Corrections Officer From Upper Marlboro Accused Of Scheme To Smuggle Drugs To Inmates: DOJ
A corrections officer from Maryland, an inmate, and a drug supplier are facing federal charges for allegedly running an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband inside a DC detention center, the Department of Justice announced. Federal officials announced on Monday, Sept. 26 that a District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC)...
CBS News
Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State's Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
WJLA
Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police officers play football with local kids
SALISBURY, Md. – Officers from the Salisbury Police Department were recently out having fun in the community. Officers played football with some local kids. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Two Arrested After Driving Into Crowd Outside Of Drive-Up Liquor Store
Two people were arrested over the weekend after hitting three people and a police cruiser with their vehicle in an Anne Arundel County parking lot, authorities say. Ashia Nicole Payne, 32, and Hilton Pulley, 33, are accused of ramming into the victims in the parking lot of Frank's Den in the 1800 block of Crain Highway around 12:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Fraudsters steal food stamps, cash assistance benefits from hundreds of Marylanders
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — For a Baltimore mom with three kids, the bad news came on Sept. 2. “I woke up, I went to the ATM, [and] they said I had insufficient funds,” said Elizabeth Baltierra. She said within hours of her monthly Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits...
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
