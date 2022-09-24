Read full article on original website
Holland Christian's Ethan Abberger wins athlete of the week poll
Holland Christian football player Ethan Abberger has been voted the Holland Sentinel High School Athlete of the Week. The wide receiver caught the game-winning touchdown pass in a stunning 21-20 comeback win over Spring Lake on Friday. Abberger received 42% of the online reader vote. This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian's Ethan Abberger wins athlete of the week poll
Angela Stanford named Solheim Cup assistant captain
Angela Stanford was named an assistant captain for the 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup team on Tuesday. Captain Stacy Lewis previously
Brittney Griner’s college basketball coach criticised for refusing to comment on her incarceration
WNBA star Brittney Griner's former college basketball coach refused to comment on the player's incarceration in Russia and people have some thoughts on her decision to stay quiet.Kim Mulkey, the head coach of the Louisiana State University women's basketball team, was asked about her former player during a press conference on Monday. The Daily Advertiser asked Ms Mulkey her thoughts on Griner, who was sentenced on drug charges and serving a prison term in Russia. "And you won't," Ms Mulkey answered, before moving on. The curt reply drew criticism online. One Twitter user pointed out the relationship between the...
