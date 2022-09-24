Read full article on original website
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
Anger as Mom-of-5 Expects Adult Child To Babysit on Vacation: 'Did Nothing'
Reddit users accused the mom of "parentifying" her older children and treating them like babysitters.
Constance Wu Says She Had 'Traumatic' Time on 'Fresh Off the Boat' Set
Wu, who fought accusations of being difficult, said at the Atlantic Festival that she endured two years of "sexual harassment and intimidation" from a producer.
Who Is Ava Lynn Thuresson? Meet 'The Voice' Season 22 Contestant
Ava Lynn Thuresson split "The Voice" viewers with her Britney Spears cover, but Camilo Cabello "thought that was so cool" in the Blind Auditions for Season 22.
Woman Not Attending Best Friend's Wedding Over Lack of Formal Invite Backed
"The wedding is now tomorrow and I've not heard from her. I'm not chasing her again, it is humiliating," said the original poster.
'Nasty' Woman Cheered for Not Covering Cancer Survivor's Meal at Restaurant
Reddit users urged the poster to dump her "walking red flag" of a fiancé, who has been guilting her into paying for his cancer survivor friend's purchases.
Youngkin Says Schools Have No Choice on Trans Student Rule as Walkouts Loom
A student-led LGBTQ advocacy group in Virginia is set to protest policies they say target trans students. The GOP governor says he's protecting families.
Woman Dreading Living With Teen Step Kids Cheered: 'No Alone Time'
A woman has expressed her concerns over blending her family of two children with her partner's three teenagers.
Spouse Facetiming Husband for 1 Hour at Bachelor Party Cheered
"Husband choose to keep it so long. Brother should speak to husband," one user said.
