America’s False Idols

My first job out of UCLA was in the analyst program at Morgan Stanley, in the 1980s. Like most of my analyst class, I had no idea what investment banking was—only that we were at the helm of the capitalist bobsled and could make a lot of money. We paid scant consideration to the wider role finance played in society. We were charged with birthing the apex predator of the capitalist species, the public company. Our economic mission, we were told, was noble—we were making money helping other people raise money so they could invest money, so they could make more money.
A Theory About Ancient Israel and Opium May Have Just Been Proved

Archaeologists excavating outside of Tel Aviv, Israel have unearthed evidence of the narcotic opium in 3,400-year-old graves. The opium was discovered in eight pottery containers found as part of a series of Late Bronze Ag burials. The surprising announcement raises a whole host of questions. How did the substance get there? What was opium used for? And, why was it discovered in graves?The graves themselves were excavated in 2012 as part of a larger project overseen by the Israel Antiquities Authority. The containers discovered interred alongside human remains were then subject to further investigation and chemical analysis. Scientists from Weizmann...
These Eco-Friendly Residences in the Bahamas Come With a Fleet of Solar-Powered Catamarans

Why choose between a luxury yacht trip and an idyllic island getaway when you can have both? Silent Yachts, a noted purveyor of solar-powered catamarans that recently rebranded as Silent Group, has opened a new one-of-a-kind residential resort in the Bahamas for seafarers looking to revitalize at a private oasis while out on the water. Located on Elizabeth Island just 10 minutes from Exuma, Ki’ama Bahamas comprises lavish beachfront residences, a range of top-notch amenities and, of course, a fleet of multihulls. Ki’ama Bahamas incorporates the same green technology as Silent’s yachts, too. In fact, Silent Resorts claims it is the world’s...
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report

Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
Germany's Criminalization of Online Offensiveness Shows the Perils of Weakening the First Amendment

Americans who are alarmed by online "hate speech" and "misinformation" tend to resent the limits that the First Amendment imposes on government intervention against objectionable content. But German authorities do not suffer from such constraints, and the consequences should give pause to critics who are sympathetic to the idea that freedom of speech sweeps too broadly in the United States. As a New York Times story published today shows, the ongoing German crackdown on "hate speech, insults and misinformation" has predictably subjected political dissenters to police investigation and criminal penalties for expressing their views in ways that offend the powers that be.
