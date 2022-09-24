ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Comments / 4

Not You
2d ago

This requires a deeper look. I say let a jurry determine what Merritt those charges hold. Do Not let the cops investigate themselves, They will never find any wrongdoing amongst themselves.

Reply
5
MHCChic
3d ago

I'm tired of the "Good Ole Boys Club". They all need to be held accountable, and made to never serve as any officer ever again. If they will treat one their own this way, then how do they treat claims of public crimes against women? I commend all women who take a stance, regardless how hard it is for them professionally and personally. You are an inspiration to all young girls today. Never suffer in silence.

Reply
4
American#1
2d ago

I hope she doesn't give in nor give up. These small town police forces or based on the good ol' boy network. I hope they lose their jobs and she comes up on top with her honor and respect restored.

Reply
3
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City man accused of trafficking heroin

MOREHEAD CITY - A Morehead City man was arrested for trafficking heroin in Craven and Carteret County. Deshon Baryon Ward, 31, is accused of trafficking and possessing between 14 and 28 grams of heroin and opium. Ward also faces charges for speeding in excess of 25 mph and felony identity...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Carteret County Public Schools names next superintendent

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A former teacher and administrator for Pitt County Schools and a current member of the Carteret County Public Schools system has been chosen as its next superintendent. The CCPS board of education voted unanimously for Richard Paylor during a special-called meeting Monday afternoon. Last Friday, the school system announced current Superintendent […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 24, 25 & 26

Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25, at home peacefully surrounded by her family. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her son, Darren Yarborough and wife, Tammy of Waynesboro, VA; granddaughter, Nicole Yarborough of Beaufort, NC; three grandsons, Geoffrey Scott Yarborough of Sanford, NC; Collin Zbehlik Yarborough and wife, Emily of Denver, CO.
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

NEWPORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was last seen at her home in Newport. Lopez is described as 4'6" tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Beaufort, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Man found not guilty on murdering grandmother yet guilty of other charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County man was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet he was found guilty of several other felonies. James Gizzi was on trial for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Public display of life during the Civil War coming up

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and see what our ancestors’ lives were like during the Civil War in a free event in New Bern. The New Bern Historical Society will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Civil War re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments will set up period camps in the New Bern Battlefield Park.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Civil Unrest#Police Sergeant#Sex Discrimination#The District Court
WITN

Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WITN

ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Matthew Rushing, 43; incomplete

Matthew Paul Rushing, 43, of Newport, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins! Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street. All funds from the event will go directly to […]
NEW BERN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pollocksville survived a hurricane, but recovery has taken time

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Residents of North Carolina are waiting out hurricane season with fingers crossed, hoping no big storms impact our coast. The tiny town of Pollocksville is doing the same while working on recovery from Florence. Pollocksville has been through a lot, and Mayor Jay Bender has been...
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

David Schrock, 66; incomplete

David Stephen Schrock, 66, of Morehead City, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy