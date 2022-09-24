This requires a deeper look. I say let a jurry determine what Merritt those charges hold. Do Not let the cops investigate themselves, They will never find any wrongdoing amongst themselves.
I'm tired of the "Good Ole Boys Club". They all need to be held accountable, and made to never serve as any officer ever again. If they will treat one their own this way, then how do they treat claims of public crimes against women? I commend all women who take a stance, regardless how hard it is for them professionally and personally. You are an inspiration to all young girls today. Never suffer in silence.
I hope she doesn't give in nor give up. These small town police forces or based on the good ol' boy network. I hope they lose their jobs and she comes up on top with her honor and respect restored.
Comments / 4