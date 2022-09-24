Read full article on original website
Related
SoCal will feel even more heat on Tuesday, but here's when it'll start to cool down
The heat is on in Southern California as high temperatures and heat advisories are expected to last until Wednesday.
sanfernandosun.com
Las Palmas in San Fernando Opens as a Cooling Center
A heat alert has been issued in the City of San Fernando for today through Wednesday. A Cooling Center at Las Palmas Park will be open from 9 am to 9 pm, through Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Transportation is available through Mission City Transit. Call (818) 366-4119 to arrange a pick-up. Please visit the City’s website (https://ci.san-fernando.ca.us/alert-san-fernando/#cooling-centers) and social media for updates or more information.
Comments / 0