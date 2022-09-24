A heat alert has been issued in the City of San Fernando for today through Wednesday. A Cooling Center at Las Palmas Park will be open from 9 am to 9 pm, through Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Transportation is available through Mission City Transit. Call (818) 366-4119 to arrange a pick-up. Please visit the City’s website (https://ci.san-fernando.ca.us/alert-san-fernando/#cooling-centers) and social media for updates or more information.

SAN FERNANDO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO