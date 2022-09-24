ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

State patrol: Pedestrian dies in second fatal accident in Chattooga County in a week.

Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the second fatal traffic accident in Chattooga County in the past week.

The latest victim is identified by troopers as 57-year-old pedestrian William Lee.

The state patrol reports that at 7:05 a.m. Friday, a trooper was dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 27 at Dot Johnson Drive. Upon arrival, the trooper learned the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper determined a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on 27 in the central turn lane prior to turning left onto Dot Johnson Drive, when the vehicle struck Lee.

The investigation is continuing.

A week earlier, on Sept. 16, an Atlanta man died after being ejected from his Crown Victoria in a crash that followed chase. Killed was Derricus Demond Camp, 40.

According to the state patrol:

Prior to this crash, Camp had fled from a traffic stop with a Chattooga County Sheriff's deputy. The deputy was unable to catch up with him prior to the crash.He was traveling north on U.S. 27 well above the posted speed limit and too fast for conditions. He attempted to negotiate a curve to the right but because of his speed, was pushed out into the oncoming lanes of 27.His car struck Penske truck in its left rear with the left side of his vehicle. The Crown Victoria then traveled across the southbound lane before running off of the roadway to the left. It continued to travel north, striking multiple standing trees. Camp was ejected and struck a tree.

