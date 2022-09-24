ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman killed when car overturns in pond

GARDINER – A 19-year-old Gardiner woman was killed last Friday evening when her car ran off Sand Hill Road in Gardiner, entered a small pond and overturned. State Police said the victim, Hailee Witherel, was unable to get out of the Nissan Sentra. When she was removed by first responders, she was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she was pronounced dead.
GARDINER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Accidents
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Woman Arrested Upstate on Aggravated DWI: 2X+ BAC

PLATTEKILL, NY (September 26, 2022) — Laura F. Gomez Rudas, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, has been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; an Unclassified Misdemeanor following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. Police narrative:. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., State Police stopped...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Police Blotter, September 27 – October 3, 2022, Print Edition

Sept. 15: Putnam County 911 dispatched police to the vicinity of 912 Route 6 in Mahopac at 10:39 a.m. for a subject, possibly with a gun, engaging in a verbal dispute. Responding officers arrived at the location within one minute and determined one of the subjects, Zongbo Xu, 48, of College Point, Queens, had reportedly displayed a handgun during the dispute. Xu was taken into custody without further incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene. After an investigation by police, Xu was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. The suspect was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and held at Putnam County Jail on $25,000 bail to await further proceedings.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Traffic Accident
Mid-Hudson News Network

German shepherd and puppies abandoned, woman arrested

LIBERTY – A Town of Liberty woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges and a man is wanted on the same charges after Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies found an abandoned German shepherd and two puppies without food and water. When located at 165 Airport Road in Liberty...
LIBERTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy