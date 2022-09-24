Read full article on original website
19-year-old dies in Ulster County car crash
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Ulster County. Police said Hailee Witherel, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
'Both of us were trying to get home.' Death, road rage incident under investigation after 2 Wallkill crashes
Authorities in Ulster County say two mysterious crashes within minutes and miles of each other forced two women off road in their cars Friday and killed one of them.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lagrange. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on September 24 on Freedom Plains Road/State Route 55.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman killed when car overturns in pond
GARDINER – A 19-year-old Gardiner woman was killed last Friday evening when her car ran off Sand Hill Road in Gardiner, entered a small pond and overturned. State Police said the victim, Hailee Witherel, was unable to get out of the Nissan Sentra. When she was removed by first responders, she was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she was pronounced dead.
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Woman Arrested Upstate on Aggravated DWI: 2X+ BAC
PLATTEKILL, NY (September 26, 2022) — Laura F. Gomez Rudas, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, has been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; an Unclassified Misdemeanor following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. Police narrative:. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., State Police stopped...
theexaminernews.com
Police Blotter, September 27 – October 3, 2022, Print Edition
Sept. 15: Putnam County 911 dispatched police to the vicinity of 912 Route 6 in Mahopac at 10:39 a.m. for a subject, possibly with a gun, engaging in a verbal dispute. Responding officers arrived at the location within one minute and determined one of the subjects, Zongbo Xu, 48, of College Point, Queens, had reportedly displayed a handgun during the dispute. Xu was taken into custody without further incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene. After an investigation by police, Xu was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. The suspect was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and held at Putnam County Jail on $25,000 bail to await further proceedings.
Yorktown Man Charged With Forcible Touching After Walk-In Complaint
A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman against her will on two separate occasions. The incident was reported in Yorktown on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the woman who reported the incident to Yorktown Police. An investigation led police to Jose Pablo Cruz, age 40,...
Mother: Missing Orange County teen found safe
News 12 has confirmed Amayalise Perez, 14, has been found according to her mother, Carie Rodriguez Gonzalez.
Mid-Hudson News Network
German shepherd and puppies abandoned, woman arrested
LIBERTY – A Town of Liberty woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges and a man is wanted on the same charges after Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies found an abandoned German shepherd and two puppies without food and water. When located at 165 Airport Road in Liberty...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
News 12
Authorities: Restaurant owner pleads guilty to role in 2017 fire that destroyed own establishment
Authorities say an Orange County restaurant owner was convicted Monday of an arson that destroyed his restaurant in 2017. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, had been charged with arson and conspiracy. Prosecutors said he conspired with his nephew’s wife, 38-year-old Marina Gjurashaj, in setting the fire to Andiamo’s Restaurant in Newburgh. She...
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
Eyewitness News
Woman issued a misdemeanor after more than 50 juveniles were caught drinking at her house
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was given a misdemeanor summons after police found more than 50 juveniles underage drinking at her home in Wilton. Police said they received an anonymous tip on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. that a party was underway at Joy Posner’s house on Twin Oak Lane.
Ulster County SPCA looking for info on emaciated dog
The Ulster County SPCA is looking for any information about a found emaciated dog. The male German Shepard was brought to the shelter as a stray dog.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
State police: Headless, handless body found in Fishkill 42 years ago identified as NYC woman
On May 26, the victim was identified as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake. She was 44 at the time of her death.
Buffalo Biodiesel: Thieves are after cooking oil in Hudson Valley restaurants
In August, there was an incident that occurred at Aroma Thai & Oriental in Valley Cottage. Owner Atul Kumar told News 12 they lost hundreds of dollars as a result of the crime because he sells the used cooking oil to Buffalo Biodiesel Inc., who then recycles it into renewable energy.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
