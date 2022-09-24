ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Set on An Expansive Corner Lot In The Prestigious Neighborhood of Tanglewood, This $4.75 Million Houston Home Comes with Exceptional Quality and Style

The Houston Home, a stunning property set on an expansive corner lot with sumptuous amenities throughout, high ceilings, French oak and limestone flooring and stunning mill-work is now available for sale. This home located at 5609 Lynbrook Dr, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kimberly Phillips (Phone: 281-224-7416) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Houston Home.
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Red Brick#Estate Agent#Spa#Wine Room#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Houston The Estate#Tx#Houston Gallery#11320 Green Vale Drive
