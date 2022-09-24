Read full article on original website
Golden Hour Reflections at the Marsh (Pseudo-Minimalist)
My intent was a minimalist of the grasses at Bandon Marsh Wildlife Refuge Area, but there is SO MUCH going on the photo that I think it might break the Heal tool if I tried to clean it up. There was a weekly challenge in a FB group using the...
First image in a series of composites.
Normally just shooting images but this time trying my hand to compositing as well, along the lines of The Hot Shots Calendars and Tac Girls. Model was shot on a green screen and placed in to the (reversed to match light and shadow) background from https://unsplash.com/photos/0ZPL7Q2xips . Thoughts on perspective and colour balancing appreciated.
Sunrise in Lake District, England
Years ago, I was camping on top of the mountain in Lake District National Park, UK, and woke up to a beautiful sunrise. Grabbed my camera, jumped out of the tent and went looking for a subject. This is what I found. Low camera angle, a small lake served as a foreground, focusing on distant peaks.
October Challenge - suggestions requested
With October almost upon us I am looking for suggestions for a new over-arching theme or challenge for the group. As valued members, what theme (either photos of perhaps simply a debatable topic for discussion) would excite you for the following month?. With Autumn hitting the northern hemisphere soon images...
Helpful Advice for Better Landscape Photos
There are a lot of approaches to landscape photography, and each offers different benefits and drawbacks and places different demands on your time, effort, creative vision, and technique. If you would like to improve your landscape images, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will walk you through a few shots and offer some great tips and advice along the way.
