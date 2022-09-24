Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
319 animals illegally killed so far during fall season, DWR says; two to three big game animals reported in Cache Valley
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have found over 300 illegally killed animals so far during this year’s fall hunting seasons, officials say. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 23, according to a news release from the DWR on Monday, officers contacted around 13,700 people and inspected over 4,300 hunting licenses. Based on those interactions, conservation officers found 319 illegally killed animals — 39 of which were big game. Furbearer species and waterfowl are also included in the fall numbers.
319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several hunting seasons are in full swing, and Utah’s general-season deer hunt — arguably the state’s most popular hunt — starts Oct. 22. Utah Division of […]
Herald-Journal
Women survive mountain lion attack on Utah canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the woman closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on her leg, she said.
Herald-Journal
Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
890kdxu.com
Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl
(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
Utah homes ranked among the highest for radon gas levels
UTAH — A press release from Utah Radon Services on September 26 reads that one in three Utah homes are estimated to have dangerous levels of radon gas, five times […]
Herald-Journal
Cache County Clerk votes to move on from 2020 election
During the conclusion of Cache County Republicans’ fall meeting and special election on Saturday, a man sitting near the back of the room stood up, saying he had worries that had not been addressed during the several reports given by local GOP officials. Shellie Giddings, the Cache Republicans Chair,...
Herald-Journal
Montpelier lifts fire ban, county ban still in effect
Montpelier fire chief Ed Preston announced the lifting of burn restrictions on Sept. 23, effective immediately. Outside city limits, county burn restrictions remain in place until further notice.
Herald-Journal
Public hearing scheduled on Cache County open-space bond
A public hearing on a proposed $20 million open-space bond in Cache County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the County Council chambers at 199 North Main St. in Logan. As required by law, all residents are invited to attend and participate in the hearing. Placement...
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
Herald-Journal
New Cache County assessor specially elected
In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire
Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
kvnutalk
Former Logan resident sentenced to prison for raping young girl in 2012 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old former Logan man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a young girl ten years ago. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias was ordered to serve a term of 10-years-to-life, after a judge said sex abuse crimes cannot be tolerated by society. Farias was sentenced...
kvnutalk
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem under investigation for use of state-owned airplane
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation by the state's Division of Criminal Investigation after an initial complaint to the board of ethics about her state-owned plane use.
kvnutalk
Mount Logan Middle School temporarily evacuated after triggered fire sensor – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Mount Logan Middle School was temporarily evacuated Monday morning after a fire alarm was triggered. The evacuation occurred just as classes were beginning for the day. In an email to parents, MLMS Principal Spencer Holmgren said emergency response vehicles responded to the school after a fire sensor...
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
Herald-Journal
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Ian made landfall at...
Comments / 2