Utah State

Lyin' Joe Biden
3d ago

What's wrong with the one we have now, and the tradition it carries? Why are we doing this, when there are real problems that need our attention? These flag designs would look great on a license plate... As a state flag, they look hideous.

Herald-Journal

319 animals illegally killed so far during fall season, DWR says; two to three big game animals reported in Cache Valley

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have found over 300 illegally killed animals so far during this year’s fall hunting seasons, officials say. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 23, according to a news release from the DWR on Monday, officers contacted around 13,700 people and inspected over 4,300 hunting licenses. Based on those interactions, conservation officers found 319 illegally killed animals — 39 of which were big game. Furbearer species and waterfowl are also included in the fall numbers.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Women survive mountain lion attack on Utah canyon trail

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the woman closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on her leg, she said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident

A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl

(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Cache County Clerk votes to move on from 2020 election

During the conclusion of Cache County Republicans’ fall meeting and special election on Saturday, a man sitting near the back of the room stood up, saying he had worries that had not been addressed during the several reports given by local GOP officials. Shellie Giddings, the Cache Republicans Chair,...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
#State Flag#In The Running#Politics State#Politics Local#Northern Utahns
Herald-Journal

Public hearing scheduled on Cache County open-space bond

A public hearing on a proposed $20 million open-space bond in Cache County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the County Council chambers at 199 North Main St. in Logan. As required by law, all residents are invited to attend and participate in the hearing. Placement...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

New Cache County assessor specially elected

In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire

Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
ACCIDENTS
Herald-Journal

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Ian made landfall at...
FLORIDA STATE

