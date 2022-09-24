You probably won't need to throw on a jacket this morning, but will want to dress in light layers and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Monday. High pressure off the coast and to our east will continue to dominate our weather pattern today, and will leave us with sunny skies and well above average temperatures for your Monday afternoon. We have clear skies overnight and will be staying sunny across northern California all day Monday. Temperatures have dipped into the 60's in most valley and foothill areas overnight, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 40's to lower 50's. Winds are modest and out of the northeast to start the day, but will end up out of the south to around 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip to around or below 30 percent today, and the dry conditions paired with the heat will be our biggest concerns for our fire danger. Fire danger will stay in the moderate range due to the modest winds, but the dry conditions will lend to easy fire starts. You're still advised to remain extremely cautious despite the rainfall we recieved last week. High temperatures are projected to climb into hte 92 to 98 degree range in the valley, upper 70's to upper 80's in the foothills and Sierra, and upper 80's to lower 90's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon.

