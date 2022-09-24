New TikTok challenge prompts FDA warning, experts give parents advice for social media use

Read full article on original website
Experts: Missoula’s jail diversion, behavioral health efforts moving the dial
The Jail Diversion Master Plan was written and adopted in 2016 and included roughly 40 recommendations across a number of categories, such as pre-sentencing and behavioral health.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years of not knowing any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula county when a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, aka "Cadillac Man".
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Missoula Bystanders Intervene to Stop Parking Garage Assault
On September 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were informed of a 911 call that was placed by a female who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Sadi Nazriev, had assaulted her in a parking garage. An officer responded to search for Nazriev because he was familiar with Nazriev from previous law...
NBCMontana
Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market
MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
NBCMontana
Pumpkin patches will be full despite probable weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — Spooky season is upon us and the pumpkin patches are about to be fully open. Local Missoula pumpkin patch, Turner Farms, is ready to welcome back customers with a full patch, despite a worrisome summer. “With the snow coming so late in the spring and then...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
rmef.org
Montana Men Plead Guilty to Poaching Bull Elk
Below is a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
hellgatelance.com
Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting
“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
UM homecoming parade returns to Missoula but with different route
The University of Montana‘s homecoming parade returns Saturday, but this year will be taking a different route.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police investigating vehicle v. pedestrian accident on Russell St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian injury accident.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter
MISSOULA – Montana was on its heels when Portland State put together a lengthy drive to cut UM’s lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter. The second-ranked Griz leaned forward and responded with nine points over the next 22 seconds of game clock to push their lead to 12 points. They added 13 more as they had a flurry of points, a 22-0 run over the final 5:19 of the first half, to take a 39-14 lead into the break.
