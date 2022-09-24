Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Film Review: SU’s passing game limited by protection struggles
Syracuse's fourth win of the season looked commanding throughout the first half against Virginia. But the Orange's lead dwindled in the final half hour. They failed to score a touchdown during that span, briefly trailing to the Cavaliers with just under six minutes remaining in the game.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s 2012 season was the catalyst of its winning culture under Ian McIntyre
Syracuse needed a flight to Richmond. It had just defeated Cornell in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament, but had a "nightmare of a time" finding transportation to face its next opponent, VCU.
Daily Orange
Chelsea Domond involved in all 3 of Syracuse’s goals in win over Miami
In the 24th minute of Syracuse's game against Miami, forward Erin Flurey dribbled past the center circle toward the left side of the field. She saw fellow forward Chelsea Domond with a lead on a Hurricane defender in the center of Miami's zone and fed her a pass.
Daily Orange
Elite defense from 3 levels helps SU clinch 1st ACC win
After SU's eighth foul of the first half, Miami calmly swung the ball around the box to Jordan Felton on the right. She made a quick move to the outside and sent a cross into the box, where at least three Orange defenders waited between her and her intended target. Grace Gillard was amongst them, clearing the ball with a massive boot down field.
Daily Orange
Defensive adjustments not enough as 10-man SU loses in final minutes
Jeorgio Kocevski walked towards the sideline with his hands on his head and ran his hands through his hair. As soon as he reached the sideline, Amferny Sinclair – out injured – placed his...
Daily Orange
The cost of attendance at Syracuse University is not worth it
In a recent opinion piece from The Daily Orange,"SU's cost of attendance is worth it for students," columnist Melanie Wilder defends Syracuse University's cost of attendance — $77,305 — which many people believe is an outrageous price. Wilder gives reasoning behind SU's increased cost...
Daily Orange
Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski
Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He'd been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski's father, held a skate...
Daily Orange
UU: University Union announces return of its television channel UUTV
University Union announced the return of University Union Television, UUTV, for the first time in 18 years on Monday. UU will release behind-the-scenes video footage of their events, including Juice Jam and Bandersnatch, in collaboration with the Orange Television Network (OTN).
Daily Orange
NY-22 candidate Francis Conole ties political goals to Syracuse roots
Francis Conole said his Syracuse roots drive his desire to serve his community. His mother was born on Merriman Avenue in the Southwest neighborhood, and his father was a Carrier Global employee in the 1980s.
Daily Orange
CultureFest showcases Syracuse University’s cultural organizations, opportunities
Music, dancing and the aroma of food trucks filled the quad Thursday, immersing students in CultureFest immediately upon arrival. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted Syracuse University's first CultureFest last week, which showcased over...
Daily Orange
Syracuse organizations push for food instability awareness for Hunger Action Month
With rising inflation and COVID-19 relief funds ending, one Salvation Army location in Syracuse is struggling to deal with food insecurity in the city. "Federal and local governments were saying, 'here's all this money to...
Daily Orange
Diversity highlighted at Westcott Street Cultural Fair’s 30th anniversary
Local artist Mitch Hendrix of Maverick Bead Studios has been setting up shop at the Westcott Street Cultural Fair for the past seven years. At his tent this year, Hendrix hung colorful perler bead art of all shapes and sizes. He has crafted a wide variety of characters and objects from popular video games such as Super Mario, Pokémon and Minecraft.
Daily Orange
Students voice frustration with SPD response times
While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University's campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.
Daily Orange
SU needs to recognize the struggles of international students
While SU gives international students a quality American college experience, it also poses challenges for these students. College creates adversity for almost everyone but even more for those coming from different cultural backgrounds. International students make up 20% of the total student body with over 4,000 students currently enrolled. A...
Daily Orange
Boom Babies founder Lorraine Koury remembered as a ‘generous, dynamic leader’
A memorial for the late Lorraine Koury sits in the center of Boom Babies surrounded by delicate jewelry and prom dresses. In the largest photo, Koury wears a striped shirt with a bright pink oversized belt and bold jewelry — an outfit that was "quintessentially Lorraine," said co-store manager MacKenzie Wilkinson.
Daily Orange
SA to host 6-hour tabling sessions for student complaints
Syracuse University's Student Association is set to host a six-hour long table event on Monday to listen to student concerns and complaints related to the university. "This event is very much like a reconnecting...
Daily Orange
Syracuse officials respond to common councilor arrest, what’s next
After Syracuse police arrested Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday morning following a domestic physical violence call to Syracuse police, the common council has not made a decision regarding Gethers' future in the council. Here's the current state of the situation and what could happen next.
Daily Orange
VPA students should not have to break the bank to explore their creative studies
Ever since I was young, I used to fill countless sketchbooks and journals with fashion illustrations.I was excited to come to Syracuse University to explore the creative arts of fashion design and push my creativity to the brink. But stepping into the Visual and Performing Arts building, it became clear that learning fashion design comes at a cost that I was not aware of.
Daily Orange
Amir Gethers attends Common Council meeting following arrest last week
Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was in attendance at Monday's Common Council meeting following his arrest last week. The councilors did not discuss the incident during the meeting. Gethers was arrested Wednesday after a...
Daily Orange
DPS Chief Craig Stone addresses burglaries, bias incidents at SA meeting
Department of Public Safety Chief Craig Stone addressed the uptick in burglaries in the area surrounding Syracuse University at a Student Association meeting Monday night. Stone said 75 burglaries in the city of Syracuse, 38...
