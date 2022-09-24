ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Silos get a modern makeover 

A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.  
U of I warns employees to stay neutral on abortion or risk prosecution

The University of Idaho is warning its employees that promoting abortion, or providing contraception in some cases, could result in imprisonment, fines and a permanent bar from state employment. In an email sent Friday and obtained by Boise State Public Radio, the university’s office of general counsel said it was...
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1

KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
Gritman Medical Center to expand downtown Moscow Location

MOSCOW - Construction has begun on the patient care expansion at Gritman Medical Center that will increase access to services at the downtown medical office building and make it easier for patients to receive their care all in one place. The 2022-23 patient care expansion includes expanded, state-of-the-art homes for...
WSU President Kirk Schulz Admits 'Our Ranking Sucked' When Asked About Institution's Significant Drop U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges List

PULLMAN - The Washington State University administration is looking into the institution’s significant drop in U.S. News & World Report’s annual best colleges ranking. WSU dropped 36 spots to 212th in this year’s ranking. WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton were asked about the ranking plunge during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. President Schulz didn’t mince words about his reaction to the ranking drop.
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
