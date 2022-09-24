Read full article on original website
uiargonaut.com
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
boisestatepublicradio.org
U of I warns employees to stay neutral on abortion or risk prosecution
The University of Idaho is warning its employees that promoting abortion, or providing contraception in some cases, could result in imprisonment, fines and a permanent bar from state employment. In an email sent Friday and obtained by Boise State Public Radio, the university’s office of general counsel said it was...
Asotin County Awarded $683,100 in Grants for Restoration Projects to Improve Salmon Recovery
OLYMPIA - On Monday, the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced it has awarded nearly $76 million in grants to 30 of the state's 39 counties to help ensure the survival of salmon in Washington. The grants will be used for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded...
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1
KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
Gritman Medical Center to expand downtown Moscow Location
MOSCOW - Construction has begun on the patient care expansion at Gritman Medical Center that will increase access to services at the downtown medical office building and make it easier for patients to receive their care all in one place. The 2022-23 patient care expansion includes expanded, state-of-the-art homes for...
Fire Damages Part of Edison Center Off Bishop Boulevard in Pullman
PULLMAN - A fire that damaged an unoccupied portion of the Edison Center off of Bishop Boulevard in Pullman on Monday was caused by spontaneous combustion, according to Pullman Fire Marshal Darren Jones and Assistant Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman. Pullman firefighters were dispatched to the Edison Center at around 9:50...
Public Health Advisory Issued for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LATAH COUNTY - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory issued by public health officials was in cooperation with the Idaho Department of...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
New Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik to be Officially Sworn in October 4
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, new Lewiston Chief of Police Jason Kuzik will be pinned and officially sworn in. The event, which is open to the public, will be held at Brackenbury Square in Beautiful Downtown Lewiston at 5:30 p.m. “We are excited about Chief Kuzik joining our...
Hells Gate State Park Haunted Campground Trunk or Treat Event
LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, little (and big) ghouls and ghosts can come to the Hells Gate State Park Campground to trunk or treat at the reserved campsites that will be decorated for Halloween. Campers have reserved sites in the Aspen and Birch Loops to spookily decorate for the event.
Aquarius and Washington Creek Campgrounds on North Fork Ranger District Slated to Close October 17
HEADQUARTERS - The popular Aquarius and Washington Creek Campgrounds located on the North Fork Ranger District will close for the season on Monday, October 17, according to North Zone Recreation Staff Officer Joe Loehner. Loehner also stated that water systems at all North Fork Ranger District fee sites will also...
Orofino Chief of Police Jeff Wilson to Retire at End of September
OROFINO - On Friday, September 30, the Orofino Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate and congratulate Chief of Police Jeff Wilson as he heads into retirement. Wilson has been the Police Chief of Orofino for 15 years and has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years including spending time with the Lewiston Police in the 1990's.
Homecoming Week Gets Underway at University of Idaho
MOSCOW - A vandal alum and longtime campus leader who was critical to establishing women’s athletics at University of Idaho will serve as grand marshal for the 2022 Homecoming Parade on Oct. 1, capping a week of events. Kathy Clark worked for U of I for 25 years, notably...
Lewiston Fire Units Extinguish Vehicle, Brush Fire on Down River Road Monday Afternoon
LEWISTON - On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Lewiston Fire units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Down River Road in north Lewiston, just east of the Idaho/Washington State line. According to a release from the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving crews found a truck that...
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital RN Amanda Hart Honored with DAISY Award
CLARKSTON - Amanda Hart, RN at Tri-State Family Practice & Internal Medicine, was recently honored with a DAISY Award for going above and beyond to care for her patients, the hospital announced Monday. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
WSU President Kirk Schulz Admits 'Our Ranking Sucked' When Asked About Institution's Significant Drop U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges List
PULLMAN - The Washington State University administration is looking into the institution’s significant drop in U.S. News & World Report’s annual best colleges ranking. WSU dropped 36 spots to 212th in this year’s ranking. WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton were asked about the ranking plunge during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. President Schulz didn’t mince words about his reaction to the ranking drop.
LCSC's Radiographic Science Online Program Ranked No. 4 Nationally
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College’s Radiographic Science online degree program has been ranked the fourth best program in the country among all college and universities by EduMed.org in its annual rankings, which were released this week. EduMed.org praised LC State for its ability to help X-ray technologists who already...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
