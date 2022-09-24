ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 4

Tim Miller
3d ago

The farm is big enough and the camps spread out far enough that juveniles will never encounter adult inmates. This will save a few from ending up there permanently. The air at Angola is different. You can feel the tension. You save a couple of these youngsters from a life of crime it'll be worth it .

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Alabama asks US Supreme Court to let it carry out execution

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Alabama’s bid to proceed with the scheduled evening execution of an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork selecting an alternative to lethal injection.In a 2-1 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request to lift a recent injunction preventing the state from carrying out the planned execution of Alan Miller. The state appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to go ahead with its plan Thursday night. Miller, 57, was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage, drawing a death sentence....
ALABAMA STATE
Salon

Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison

The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Angola, LA
State
Louisiana State
Angola, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
TheDailyBeast

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Politics Courts#Politics State#The U S District Court#Ojj
Law & Crime

Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case

A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan Court of Claims declares abortion ban unconstitutional

(The Center Square) –Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled the state’s 1931 law that bans abortion, triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, is unconstitutional. Gleicher said the law violates the Michigan Constitution’s Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion without constitutional protections for care.As of 24 September, at least 13 states – Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia – have effectively outlawed abortion in nearly all instances.Temporary restraining orders have blocked such laws in North...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NOLA.com

Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy