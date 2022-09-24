Read full article on original website
Tim Miller
3d ago
The farm is big enough and the camps spread out far enough that juveniles will never encounter adult inmates. This will save a few from ending up there permanently. The air at Angola is different. You can feel the tension. You save a couple of these youngsters from a life of crime it'll be worth it .
