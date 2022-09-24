9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Joe Golding’s first season at the helm of UTEP ended in the best season the Miners have had in years, as they won 20 games and went to the postseason. However, there’s almost no continuity from 2021-22 to 2022-23; just three players return from Golding’s first season, as he and […]

EL PASO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO