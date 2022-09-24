ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022

By Melissa Luna
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.

TEAM SCORE
UTEP 27 F
Boise State 10 F
TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE
Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F
Burges 27 F Eastlake 24 F
Belen 7 F Bel Air 35 F
Mayfield 49 F Jefferson 7 F
Organ Mountain 10 F Coronado 20 F
Centennial 49 F Pebble Hills 49 F
Socorro 0 F El Dorado 34 F
Franklin 70 F Eastwood 56 F
Andress 14 F Del Valle 36 F
Midland High 74 F Chapin 0 F
El Paso 7 F Parkland 7 F
Austin 32 F Canutillo 35 F
Horizon 13 F Irvin 14 F
Riverside 65 F Clint 56 F
Anthony 21 F Cathedral 33 F
Bowie 12 F San Elizario 28 F
Fort Stockton 34 F Mountain View 50 F
Ysleta 14 F Santa Teresa 14 F
Fabens 6 F Tornillo 0 F
La Mesa 16 F Crane 67 F
Gadsden 7 F
Goddard 44 F
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

