#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|UTEP
|27 F
|Boise State
|10 F
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Hanks
|7 F
|Americas
|22 F
|Burges
|27 F
|Eastlake
|24 F
|Belen
|7 F
|Bel Air
|35 F
|Mayfield
|49 F
|Jefferson
|7 F
|Organ Mountain
|10 F
|Coronado
|20 F
|Centennial
|49 F
|Pebble Hills
|49 F
|Socorro
|0 F
|El Dorado
|34 F
|Franklin
|70 F
|Eastwood
|56 F
|Andress
|14 F
|Del Valle
|36 F
|Midland High
|74 F
|Chapin
|0 F
|El Paso
|7 F
|Parkland
|7 F
|Austin
|32 F
|Canutillo
|35 F
|Horizon
|13 F
|Irvin
|14 F
|Riverside
|65 F
|Clint
|56 F
|Anthony
|21 F
|Cathedral
|33 F
|Bowie
|12 F
|San Elizario
|28 F
|Fort Stockton
|34 F
|Mountain View
|50 F
|Ysleta
|14 F
|Santa Teresa
|14 F
|Fabens
|6 F
|Tornillo
|0 F
|La Mesa
|16 F
|Crane
|67 F
|Gadsden
|7 F
|Goddard
|44 F
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0