CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Puttshack Oakbrook takes miniature golf to a new level
Hi-tech putt putt golf has arrived in the Chicago area. Puttshack in Oakbrook Center has miniature golf, a globally inspired menu, full bar and more. Tim McGill took to the links for Good Day Chicago.
Tennessee Tribune
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
NBC Chicago
Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield Gives Back to Hometown Through Playground Project
Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield and her husband, Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield, are giving back to future generations through a new project - an inclusive park in the south suburbs. Thanks to a generous contribution made by the couple's Schofield Family Foundation, the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park...
This Is Illinois' Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest
Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More. For the vast majority of the pandemic,...
Chicago Journal
Pritzker bails on Daily Herald forum after parent company prints critical mailers
Governor JB Pritzker has bailed out of a candidate forum that was to be hosted by the Daily Herald, a suburban Chicago newspaper, after its parent company printed campaign mailers critical of his policies that were sent to Illinois residents and paid for by a conservative PAC. Days after some...
14news.com
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Illinois
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday
Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois
I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.
Chicago's Top Doctor is Waiting to Get the New COVID Booster Shot, But Says Not Everyone Should
With COVID cases anticipated to rise again as fall gets underway, health officials widely encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated "bivalent" booster shot as soon as possible. Containing half the original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, the boosters are said to offer better protection...
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
ABC7 Anchor Mark Rivera to host National Association for Down Syndrome fashion show in Glen Ellyn
The National Association for Down Syndrome will hold its 17th annual fashion show, hosted by Mark Rivera.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
classichits106.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
