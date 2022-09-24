ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Tennessee Tribune

Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago

[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82

An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
GALENA, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study

My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
EVANSTON, IL
14news.com

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
OAK FOREST, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday

Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
classichits106.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL

