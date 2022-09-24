Read full article on original website
Michael Evans
2d ago
You notice that taxpayers are the ones Fronting the bill with no money in return? Who is going to own these and maintain them? Who is getting the cash from these? Questions that need to be answered.
Reply(1)
2
Related
ksl.com
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah rental prices continue to soar
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
kuer.org
Utah’s apartment building spree isn’t satiating its hunger for housing
Even as Utah’s housing market cools down, the rental market continues to heat up. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute looks at the change in the Wasatch Front’s apartment market as more residents scramble to rent due to unattainable housing prices. Dejan Escik, a...
Utah homes ranked among the highest for radon gas levels
UTAH — A press release from Utah Radon Services on September 26 reads that one in three Utah homes are estimated to have dangerous levels of radon gas, five times […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakepowelllife.com
The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG
319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
kjzz.com
Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several hunting seasons are in full swing, and Utah’s general-season deer hunt — arguably the state’s most popular hunt — starts Oct. 22. Utah Division of […]
KSLTV
Third-generation Utah Highway Patrol officer sworn in for the first time in history
A Utah family is giving new meaning to the term, “family business.” Kollin Robertson was sworn in as a third-generation Utah Highway Patrol Trooper, the first third-generation trooper in Utah history. According to a post by the Utah Highway Patrol, The Robertson’s family history began on Oct. 1,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Goldbacks: New Wyoming Currency Released Printed With Actual Gold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A private currency company is hoping its new Wyoming currency has the Midas touch for users. Utah-based Goldback Inc. has released a Wyoming Series of its Goldback bills printed with physical gold in the currency, which the company says makes its value more stable than the U.S. dollar.
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
ksl.com
Utah ranks in top 10 best states for working in tech industry, new research says
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has long been making a name for itself in the technology industry, with Silicon Slopes boasting companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Domo and Oracle. Now, it can add another distinction to its list: ranking in the top 10 best states for working in tech. Utah...
Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho
I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah ranks No. 2 best state for teachers nationwide, WalletHub study says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new WalletHub study says Utah is the second best state for teachers nationwide, giving the Beehive State high marks for "opportunity" and "work environment" for educators. New York state ranked No. 1. After Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington rounded out the top five states.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
gastronomicslc.com
New wine club launches in Utah – what you need to know
As you may recall from this years legislative session, buried amidst a variety of changes to Utah’s liquor laws, was the all new allowance for “wine of the month clubs”. Skip forward barely 90 days and this week sees Utah-based broker Vin 7000 announce their all new wine club; the first I’ve heard of that takes advantage of the new laws.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
890kdxu.com
Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl
(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Comments / 10