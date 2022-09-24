ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Leonard Fournette Receives Punishment For Role In Bucs-Saints Fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has received his punishment for his role in the on-field fight against the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. The veteran rusher has been fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore received the same fine for his role in the brawl....
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News

Michael Thomas might have avoided an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints' star wide receiver doesn't appear to have a serious toe issue. This is good news for the Saints, especially since Thomas is off to a good start this season. In three games, he's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Released Wide Receiver After Mike Evans' Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome back Mike Evans, who served his one-game suspension on Sunday following his Week 2 altercation with New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. To make room for Evans on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived wide receiver Kaylon Geiger on Monday. Geiger, who was...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

CJ McCollum Forced Into Awkward Situation After Cavaliers Fan Tries To Recruit Him Days Before Signing Extension With Pelicans

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be the biggest winners of free agency, but it hasn't stopped their fans from constantly recruiting the best talent in the league. That was proven true once again this week after one Clevelander made his pitch to Pelicans star CJ McCollum during the Browns' NFL Thursday night matchup against the Steelers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders' loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
NFL

