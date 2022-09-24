Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The sights and sounds of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Showcasing what the 167 Bloomsburg Fair has to offer, PA live! host, Chris Bohinski, visited many hotspots at the fair. From the pig pen to the food tent, the Bloomsburg Fair has much to offer for those visiting Columbia County. Featured on PA live!, Paul Yoachim of the Pork Producers of […]
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
rock107.com
ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
National Hunting & Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was born in Pennsylvania, marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as an official national day on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will mark the date with events at various spots across the state on Saturday and Sunday, September 25.
Dog owner pushes for change after puppy hurt at Cumberland County kennel
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lauren Moss is working to change current kennel regulations after her puppy was hurt at a kennel. “My husband and I were in shock,” said Moss. Moss says her dog, 3-month-old Nuggie, was happy and healthy when he was dropped off at a Cumberland County kennel in August. “A few […]
Late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed local piece of history
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local piece of history which the late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed is on display in Williamsport. The Manor Hall Dollhouse exhibited at the Taber Museum was made in the 1930’s by Reverend H. Mowbray-Finnus. Mowbray-Finnus was headmaster of a co-educational school in New Zealand. When he returned to his […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
skooknews.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dash Cam Records Tractor Trailer Overturning in Northumberland County
The overturning of a tractor trailer in Northumberland County was caught on video. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township, approximately a 1/2 mile from the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line, when a tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. Route 901...
Expect major delays this week in some areas as construction continues
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Clinton County Expect significant delays this week at the Route 220 bridge just south of the Salona interchange. Starting Monday, the contractor plans to begin paving the approaches and applying a high friction surface to a 304-foot bridge spanning Fishing Creek and Route 2006 in Lamar Township. ...
Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $250,000 sold in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $250,000, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 6708 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The winning...
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
George Banks murders 40 years later
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Sunday marked a tragic anniversary in our area. 40 years ago, George Banks went on a killing spree in Wilkes-Barre and in Jenkins Township. 13 people died as a result, many being his own children. Retired Luzerne County Detective Jim Zardeki spoke with us this week...
pethelpful.com
Bookstore in Pennsylvania That Has Adoptable Cats Roaming the Store Is Straight Out of Heaven
If you spend enough time around bibliophiles (AKA people who love to read), you'll notice that many of them love animals too. That's great news for @cupboardmakerbooksstore in Enola, PA, because their cats are just as well-loved as their books. They're practically their own selling point!. It should come as...
Comments / 0