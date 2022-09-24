ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Heat on Tap for Southland as High Pressure Builds Over Region

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Summer may have ended, but that doesn't mean we're done with the heat.

Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches that will be in effect for most of the Southland early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, a high-pressure system is building over the region, bringing temperatures that are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal by Saturday.

"Temperatures will be hottest on Monday and Tuesday when highs push into the 90s to around 105 degrees across the interior coastal plain, valleys, mountains, and deserts," according to the NWS. "The coastal and inland valleys of Los Angeles County and nearby Ventura County will be especially warm with excessive heat conditions likely on those days."

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch for the bulk of the Southland that will be in effect from Monday morning through Wednesday evening, warning of "dangerously hot conditions" in many areas, particularly the valleys.

In Orange County, forecasters also issued excessive heat watches that will be in place Monday morning through Wednesday evening for inland and coastal areas. According to the NWS, temperatures could reach triple-digits inland in cities such as Santa Ana, Anaheim, Irvine and Fullerton, while coastal areas could reach into the 90s.

"Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS advised. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

CBS LA

Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system

Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Install wire along storm drains?

Storm drain channels crisscross Orange County and Stanton, and those concrete fake creeks – some would say “ditches” – can keep communities from flooding during times of heavy rain. But they can also collect litter and debris, be defaced with graffiti, attract transients and even serve...
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in LA, Orange counties rise for 23rd straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 11 cents Sunday to $5.799, its 23rd consecutive increase. The average price has increased 55.3 cents over the past 23 days, including 7.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 37 cents more than one week ago, 49.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.395 greater than one year ago.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
#Southland#High Pressure
KTLA

Smoke swirls from brush fire in Calabasas; forward progress stopped

A small brush fire whipped up large plumes of smoke in Calabasas Saturday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m. on the 24000 block of Calabasas Road. Fire crews responded and found the Lobo Fire burning on a hillside. Ground and helicopter crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were assisted by […]
CALABASAS, CA
CBS LA

Overnight road closures at LAX in effect at Tom Bradley International terminal

Officials warned travelers Sunday that road closures at the Los Angeles International Airport could cause traffic delays at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. Construction on the pedestrian bridge at the terminal will start Sunday and continue until Thursday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, LAX officials said. "We all know that we're looking for progress and certain conditions at LAX have been difficult," said Bob Klein, an airline passenger Sunday. "But if they're doing something to improve it, I'd say be patient and go with the flow. Do the best you can."Both the departure and arrival levels are expected to be impacted at those hours. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and add extra time when coming to the airport on those days. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
orangecoast.com

In Plain Sight: The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park

The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park West. The 2.5-acre park featuring California native plants is located on the southwest corner of Huntington Beach Central Park. Explorer Credit. Jorge Mendoza @cal.euphoria. Behind the Shot. “While on one of my regular runs, I noticed that the white picket fence along...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic

A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. Information...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
