A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO