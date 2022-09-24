Read full article on original website
Local Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head is facing a hearing on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
Pickpocket Allegedly Steals $450 from Man Unconscious from Drug Overdose
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which a pickpocket allegedly stole $450.00 from a man who was unconscious due to a drug overdose. State Police in Franklin are currently investigating a theft that occurred on September 22 around 6:30 p.m. on the...
Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting 1-Year-Old Son Because He Was Tired and Wouldn’t Fall Asleep
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was jailed after she allegedly struck her one-year-old son in the face because he was crying and wouldn’t fall asleep. Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed the following charges against 20-year-old Tasha Goodman:. Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1. Harassment – Subject Other...
Police Release Details of Vehicle vs Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Richland Township
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus tractor-trailer crash that happened along Interstate 80 in Richland Township on September 14. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 59.0, in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Missing 100-Year-Old Woman Found Safe
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 100-year-old woman who had gone missing earlier today has been found safe. Clarion-based State Police notified exploreClarion.com around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, that Muriel Breig, age 100, was found “safe and sound.”. Breig, who has dementia, went missing from Motel 6...
Norman Franklin LaBarre Jr.
Norman Franklin LaBarre Jr., age 86, of New Bethlehem, went to meet his Savior and loved ones on September 23, 2022 at the Pittsburgh VA Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Norman and Ellen (Fullerton) LaBarre. Norman and his first wife...
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr.
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr., 73, of Fryburg passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab after a period of declining health. Born on April 23, 1949 in Oil City he was the son of Robert Earl Sr. and Lois Dimling Carbaugh. He was raised by his...
Harriet (Ann) Enos
On September 25, 2022, Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children and their families: Mike and Pam of Pleasantville, Debbie and Lee of Boston, Lynne and Rick of Springtown, TX and Mindy.
Venango County Photo of the Day
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pinto
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pinto – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pinto is an adult male Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, he is friendly, affectionate, playful, and athletic. Pinto came to the rescue...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
SPONSORED: CNB Wagner Enterprise LLC: Get Your CDL ELDT Training Started Online
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – At CNB Wagner Enterprise LLC, they offer a mobile-friendly online program for the ELDT (Entry Level Driver Training) required theory section. This is required for anyone wishing to obtain a CDL and is the first step. It’s easy to use. For just $125.00, you...
Franklin Hangs With Mercyhurst Prep Early, But Ultimately Falls
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT/D9) — There was cause for optimism early for the Franklin football team on Saturday night. (Photo by Richard Sayer/Eight & 322) Cole Buckley continued his strong season, hauling in a 71-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Marsteller early in the first quarter to tie the game against Mercyhurst Prep at 7-7.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Risotto with Lemon and Spring Vegetables
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Risotto with Lemon and Spring Vegetables – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This recipe can be made into a vegetarian meal by using vegetable broth and leaving out the ham!. Ingredients. 1/2 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed. 5 cups chicken stock. 6...
