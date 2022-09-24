The price of gasoline in Illinois is on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is at $3.97, up six cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average is now at $3.73 a gallon. The slight price hike is being blamed on refinery issues in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact gas prices unless the storm takes an unexpected path towards refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO