New poll shows Washington races for SOS office, U.S. Senate narrowing
(The Center Square) – The latest poll from Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group shows a tightening of races for secretary of state and the U.S. Senate in Washington state. According to the poll of 1,091 likely general election voters conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 40.4% of voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs in the special election for secretary of state, while 36.8% would vote for his nonpartisan opponent, Pierce County Julie Anderson. Undecided voters made up 22.8% of those polled.
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts backs voter ID measure as proactive step
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that Nebraskans should be required to show photographic identification before voting, even though he acknowledged there have been few cases of voter fraud in the state. “The time to try to correct your system is not after you discover there’s fraud,” he said. “You want...
See the former jobs of the governor of New Hampshire
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in New Hampshire using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Expanded Medicaid leaves fewer Nebraskans without health coverage
The two years since Nebraska expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people have changed life in the state. Emerging data shows that the number of state residents without health coverage has plunged, hospitals are feeling less stress on their bottom lines and fewer people are filing for bankruptcy. Sen. Adam...
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MU ranks 10th nationally for renewable energy in time for Clean Energy Week
Gov. Mike Parson, in accordance with National Clean Energy Week, declared the week of Sept. 26 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to use the week to spread awareness about the benefits of the state’s usage of renewable energy and its job creations, said Craig Redmon, Director of the Division of Energy for the state.
Wilton Simpson raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Florida
Florida Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $17.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Wilton Simpson has raised more than any other Republican. Simpson is the representative for Florida State Senate District 10 and is running for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer...
Paul Gazelka raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Paul Gazelka has raised more than any other Republican. Gazelka is the representative for Minnesota State Senate District 9 and is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Gazelka...
See the former jobs of the governor of Mississippi
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Mississippi using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Governor visits Port business; hints at new announcement coming soon
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was at the Port of Caddo-Bossier Monday talking about a major investment in the area. He spent time touring Pratt Industries, an Australian-based company that produces 100% recycled paper and packaging in Shreveport. The visit from the governor and Anthony Pratt, the...
WV governor speaks against Amendment 2 machinery tax cut
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke against a proposed tax cut for certain business items and argued lawmakers should instead focus on ending the state income tax in a news conference late Monday afternoon. “It’s a big time mistake … that you’ll absolutely regret forevermore,”...
Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) face off in NH-Districrt 1
Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) are running for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Nov. 8. Pappas served on the New Hampshire Executive Council and in the state House of Representatives before Congress. He emphasizes his experience owning a restaurant. Pappas says his record includes working for affordable healthcare for New Hampshirites and combating the opioid crisis. Pappas called Leavitt “the most extreme, out-of-step nominee” the district has seen and has criticized Leavitt’s support for the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Kentucky state senator, longtime public official resigns for seat
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry, Jr., announced his sudden resignation Monday. The Morgantown Republican had been in the Senate since 2015, but his public service resume spanned nearly 50 years, dating back to being elected as mayor of Beaver Dam, a Western Kentucky town, in 1970.
New England governors push for home heating assistance
(The Center Square) – New England governors are pressing the federal government for a supplement aid package supporting home heating assistance to residents this winter. Led by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, the governors penned a letter to congressional leaders expressing their desire to see approval of President Joe Biden’s request for the emergency supplemental funding package that would assist residents with home heating assistance.
Legal online gaming no threat to Indiana's casino industry, study finds
The Hoosier State could legalize real-money slot machines and casino table games played over the internet, known as iGaming, without significantly cutting into earnings or employment at its 12 brick-and-mortar casinos, including the four in Northwest Indiana. That's the conclusion of a new study released Tuesday of the potential impacts...
Illinois quick hits: Gas prices on the rise; study shows most searched crimes; open houses for IDOT jobs
The price of gasoline in Illinois is on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is at $3.97, up six cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average is now at $3.73 a gallon. The slight price hike is being blamed on refinery issues in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact gas prices unless the storm takes an unexpected path towards refineries in Texas and Louisiana.
U of I memo on abortion laws draws national attention, 1st Amendment concerns
The University of Idaho sent an email to employees Friday afternoon advising employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion. The Idaho Press obtained the memo, which generated nationwide outrage and attention on social...
Early voting starts Thursday in Illinois, vote-by-mail ballots going out
(The Center Square) – Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Thursday in Illinois. That’s the same day local elections officials will be sending out vote-by-mail ballots voters requested. Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said initial early voting will happen at local county clerk’s...
Ohio economists split on progressiveness of EV fees
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio economists disagree over moves by the state and the country as a whole toward electric vehicles and whether government investment in electric vehicle infrastructure is cost-effective. Nearly half of the 19 economists at Ohio colleges and universities surveyed by Scioto Analysis...
Ohio new business startups break downward trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio new business startups broke a downward trend in August, but not enough to return to levels from a year ago. The state registered 15,815 new business filings in August, slightly higher than July, which represented a six-month low and four consecutive month of declines, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced.
