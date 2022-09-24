ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Vegetation fire burns 15 acres in Petaluma along Old Adobe Road

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

PETALUMA -- Firefighters knocked down a vegetation fire in Petaluma Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire burned about 15 acres near the 1600 block of Old Adobe Road near Corona Road east of U.S. Highway 101.

The fire was originally reported at 4:46 p.m. and Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped as of 4:55 p.m. Crews are working on strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported. People were being urged to avoid the area.

NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

Beloved Double Play Bar in San Francisco severely damaged by fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- The historic Double Play Bar and Grill, a popular sports bar in San Francisco's Mission District, was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday.The establishment, at the corner of 16th Street and Bryant Street, had been serving drinks since 1909. Some people consider it a baseball shrine because it was the go-to spot when the old Seals Stadium was across the street.Firefighters said they received 911 calls around 5 a.m. and arrived to find the establishment already engulfed in flames. They believe the fire started in the front bar area and spread. The dining room...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New electric, autonomous robot vacuums trash, debris from Bay Area waterways

RICHMOND (KPIX) -- There is a high-tech solution to a major environmental problem: Trash in our oceans.Michael Arens believes he has the solution. He is the founder and CEO of Clean Earth Rovers.Clean Earth Rovers are electric, autonomous robots. Arens said his robots act just like a roomba vacuum for our waterways."I love this marina," said Daryl Henline, Point San Pablo Harbor Master and Co-Owner. "It's my home. It's not a job. It's a lifestyle, really."Henline is the harbor master and co-owner of Point San Pablo Harbor. He feels passionate about keeping his harbor and his planet clean."Marina owners can...
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County fire stations upgrade with DIY solar-powered generators

SANTA ROSA -- Three Sonoma County fire stations are now equipped with a new emergency response tool: mobile generators powered by the sun. On Thursday, firefighters got a hands-on lesson on how they work."What we're building here is a solar-powered generator," said Jim Kracke with the Sonoma Valley Fire Department "This is going to be in one of our stations. The station it is going to does not have a backup generator. So now it will." It could prove to be a life-saving tool in the field, but building it won't be easy. "It's a learning experience for...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Anti-Semitic flyers left at Santa Rosa homes ahead of Jewish new year

One of the flyers left at homes in eastern Santa Rosa Friday morning photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Dozens of residents in eastern Santa Rosa awoke Friday morning to leaflets left at their homes overnight blaming followers of Judaism for the COVID pandemic. It's the latest flyer drop possibly linked to a Petaluma man, who operates an anti-Semitic conspiracy website.   The flyers, placed on porches driveways or in yards---placing them in mailboxes is illegal---state "every single aspect of the Covid agenda is Jewish," followed by a list of public health, political, pharmaceutical company and banking officials each designated either Jewish or 'Shabbos Goy,' a Yiddish...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in overnight stabbing near Powell Street BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said.Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station. Officers located the victim with apparent stab wounds, according to police. Officers rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, police said. Officers have made no arrest in the case. Anyone who may be able to help with the case may call the Police Department's 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

