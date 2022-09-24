Read full article on original website
People Are Sharing Things That Are Seen As Signs Of Maturity But Really Shouldn't Be, And It's Thought Provoking
"I always thought there would be a point in my life where I wouldn't be interested in things like video games or Transformers. I looked at my dad, and felt one day I'd just be 'mature' enough to put it all away. That day has not yet come. I'm 50."
Late Alan Rickman’s Love-Hate Relationship With ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise Detailed in Diary Excerpts: “See It Through, It’s Your Story”
Nearly seven years after his death, excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diary have been published detailing his love/hate relationship with the Harry Potter franchise, where he played Hogwarts’ potion professor Severus Snape in all eight films. Prior to filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Rickman wrote, “feeling about nothing about HP which really disturbs me,” per the excerpts published in The Guardian. He also noted that the author of the books, J.K. Rowling, let him in on a little secret behind his character before it had been revealed in the books — that he was in love with Harry’s mom, Lily. Speaking of the author, Rickman...
Nick Kroll jokes he told Harry Styles to spit on Chris Pine: I’m the ‘mastermind’
Nick Kroll joked he’s the “mastermind” behind all the drama surrounding “Don’t Worry Darling.” The “Big Mouth” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” Monday and quipped that he came up with a plan for Harry Styles to spit on Chris Pine. “I decided let’s create a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself,” he joked. “I’m the puppeteer. I was like, ‘Hey, Harry, you know what would be a great idea? When you walk into the premiere at Venice, spit on Chris Pine.'” Kroll, 44, said the former One Direction singer, 28, was initially into the idea but...
Dale McRaven, 'Perfect Strangers' And 'Mork & Mindy' Creator, Dies At 83
McRaven died of complications from lung cancer earlier this month. He worked on some of the most renowned television shows in Hollywood history.
