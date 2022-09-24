Nearly seven years after his death, excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diary have been published detailing his love/hate relationship with the Harry Potter franchise, where he played Hogwarts’ potion professor Severus Snape in all eight films. Prior to filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Rickman wrote, “feeling about nothing about HP which really disturbs me,” per the excerpts published in The Guardian. He also noted that the author of the books, J.K. Rowling, let him in on a little secret behind his character before it had been revealed in the books — that he was in love with Harry’s mom, Lily. Speaking of the author, Rickman...

MOVIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO