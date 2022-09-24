ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Alan Rickman’s Love-Hate Relationship With ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise Detailed in Diary Excerpts: “See It Through, It’s Your Story”

Nearly seven years after his death, excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diary have been published detailing his love/hate relationship with the Harry Potter franchise, where he played Hogwarts’ potion professor Severus Snape in all eight films. Prior to filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Rickman wrote, “feeling about nothing about HP which really disturbs me,” per the excerpts published in The Guardian. He also noted that the author of the books, J.K. Rowling, let him in on a little secret behind his character before it had been revealed in the books — that he was in love with Harry’s mom, Lily. Speaking of the author, Rickman...
Nick Kroll jokes he told Harry Styles to spit on Chris Pine: I’m the ‘mastermind’

Nick Kroll joked he’s the “mastermind” behind all the drama surrounding “Don’t Worry Darling.” The “Big Mouth” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” Monday and quipped that he came up with a plan for Harry Styles to spit on Chris Pine. “I decided let’s create a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself,” he joked. “I’m the puppeteer. I was like, ‘Hey, Harry, you know what would be a great idea? When you walk into the premiere at Venice, spit on Chris Pine.'” Kroll, 44, said the former One Direction singer, 28, was initially into the idea but...
