Business

pymnts

Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions

Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
MARKETS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Payments#Impact Investing#Global Impact#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Visa#The Visa Foundation#The Telus Pollinator Fund#Clearbank#Svp#British#Iban
pymnts

A Year After Launch, Local Platforms Seem Ready to Embrace eNaira

Nearly a year after its launch in October 2021, Nigeria’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the eNaira, is beginning to gain traction in the country. Following two recent announcements in the last month, eNaira use cases have been significantly expanded, with Flutterwave and Clickatell both making moves to integrate the digital currency into their respective platforms.
AFRICA
pymnts

Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division

Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Report: Incoming CEO Says Kraken Doesn’t Plan to Register With SEC

Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified some tokens as securities and called for cryptocurrency platforms to register with the agency as exchanges, crypto exchange Kraken reportedly does not plan to delist the tokens or register with the SEC. Instead, Kraken’s incoming CEO, Dave Ripley, said the company...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Klarna Looks to Cut Jobs, Slow Growth

Months after laying off 10% of its staff and seeing its valuation drop by 85%, buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna is looking at further job cuts. A manager at the Swedish company’s internal engineering unit said this week that the company will focus less on growth and have fewer workers by year’s end, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 23), citing unnamed sources.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Fidelity Bank Partners With SMEDAN On Nigerian Small Business Funding

Fidelity Bank has partnered with Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) to try and bridge the gap in helping smaller businesses get funding, a company blog post said. The company said the partnership will bolster what it’s already doing in Nigeria to support small-to-midsize enterprises (SMEs).
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Signzy Raises $26M to Expand AI-Powered Compliance Platform

Digital banking infrastructure startup Signzy has raised $26 million in a Series B funding round, with the funds helping to grow its platform aimed at helping financial institutions (FIs) automate risk and compliance processes, according to a Monday (Sept. 26) post on its LinkedIn page. . Powered by artificial intelligence...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Spanish Bank Sabadell Begins Discussions to Sell Payments Arm

Spanish financial services company Banco Sabadell is in discussions to sell its payments business and has thus far received bids from three companies, according to published reports. The Barcelona-based bank has gotten offers from American financial services firm Fiserv, the French company Worldline and Italy's Nexi in a deal valued...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager’s CFO Ashwin Prithipaul Resigns

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, which saw a number of troubles amid the volatile crypto market this year, has announced that its Chief Financial Officer Ashwin Prithipaul will be stepping down. Prithipaul will be moving on “to pursue other opportunities,” according to the Friday (Sept. 23) press release. There will...
MARKETS
pymnts

PNC Buys Restaurant POS Firm Linga

The PNC Financial Services Group is acquiring Linga, a point of sale (POS) solutions firm, to further its expansion of corporate payments capabilities while enhancing its ability to serve hospitality and restaurant industry clients. Founded in 2004 and serving clients in 48 countries, Linga provides an all-in-one cloud-based restaurant operating...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Adyen Launches 2 New POS Terminals

Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen has launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1. The new devices are both mobile and lightweight and can accept in-person payments for enterprise and platform businesses, according to an announcement on the Adyen website. The NYC1 is meant for “businesses that...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Two-Thirds of Firms Plan to Automate Routine AP Tasks in Next 12 Months

Aiming to automate routine accounts payable (AP) procedures, two-thirds of firms are either currently innovating their systems or plan to do so within the next 12 months. In fact, 11% of firms say they are currently innovating their AP systems, 31% say they will start innovating in the next six months, and 27% say they will do so in the next 12 months, according to “ERP Solutions in B2B Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Modern CFOs ‘Almost Like Mini-CEOs’ as Job’s Scope Expands

Today’s chief financial officers (CFOs) are often expected to add value to any aspect of the business, partner with the CEO and be ready to step into the CEO’s shoes if necessary. “As I’ve seen the CFO evolution, more and more businesses are looking for strategic partners —...
ECONOMY
pymnts

FedEx: Deteriorating Economy Drove 11% Drop in Package, Freight Volume

FedEx is cutting costs and raising prices after a quarter in which its global package and freight volume dropped 11% year over year, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 22) in its quarterly earnings release. The company reported that an existing softness in demand was accelerated by worsening macroeconomic conditions during...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

pymnts

