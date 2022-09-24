Read full article on original website
Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions
Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
Can Blockchain Help Banking-as-a-Service Leap From Commodity to Capital Access On-Ramp?
In the bid to change financial services, to broaden financial inclusion, the promise of challenger banks was that they’d upend the way financial products could be designed and could come to market. But the challengers have some challenges of their own, as Mike Cagney, CEO of Figure Technologies, told Karen Webster.
A Year After Launch, Local Platforms Seem Ready to Embrace eNaira
Nearly a year after its launch in October 2021, Nigeria’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the eNaira, is beginning to gain traction in the country. Following two recent announcements in the last month, eNaira use cases have been significantly expanded, with Flutterwave and Clickatell both making moves to integrate the digital currency into their respective platforms.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
Report: Incoming CEO Says Kraken Doesn’t Plan to Register With SEC
Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified some tokens as securities and called for cryptocurrency platforms to register with the agency as exchanges, crypto exchange Kraken reportedly does not plan to delist the tokens or register with the SEC. Instead, Kraken’s incoming CEO, Dave Ripley, said the company...
Klarna Looks to Cut Jobs, Slow Growth
Months after laying off 10% of its staff and seeing its valuation drop by 85%, buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna is looking at further job cuts. A manager at the Swedish company’s internal engineering unit said this week that the company will focus less on growth and have fewer workers by year’s end, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 23), citing unnamed sources.
Fidelity Bank Partners With SMEDAN On Nigerian Small Business Funding
Fidelity Bank has partnered with Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) to try and bridge the gap in helping smaller businesses get funding, a company blog post said. The company said the partnership will bolster what it’s already doing in Nigeria to support small-to-midsize enterprises (SMEs).
Global Card Networks Prepare for a Europe That Doesn’t Need Them
Although there isn’t a simple answer as to whether Visa and Mastercard have too much influence in Europe’s payments, that hasn’t stopped the idea of an American duopoly holding undue power within the European payment ecosystem from taking hold. Certainly within the European Union, the inability of...
Signzy Raises $26M to Expand AI-Powered Compliance Platform
Digital banking infrastructure startup Signzy has raised $26 million in a Series B funding round, with the funds helping to grow its platform aimed at helping financial institutions (FIs) automate risk and compliance processes, according to a Monday (Sept. 26) post on its LinkedIn page. . Powered by artificial intelligence...
Spanish Bank Sabadell Begins Discussions to Sell Payments Arm
Spanish financial services company Banco Sabadell is in discussions to sell its payments business and has thus far received bids from three companies, according to published reports. The Barcelona-based bank has gotten offers from American financial services firm Fiserv, the French company Worldline and Italy's Nexi in a deal valued...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager’s CFO Ashwin Prithipaul Resigns
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, which saw a number of troubles amid the volatile crypto market this year, has announced that its Chief Financial Officer Ashwin Prithipaul will be stepping down. Prithipaul will be moving on “to pursue other opportunities,” according to the Friday (Sept. 23) press release. There will...
PNC Buys Restaurant POS Firm Linga
The PNC Financial Services Group is acquiring Linga, a point of sale (POS) solutions firm, to further its expansion of corporate payments capabilities while enhancing its ability to serve hospitality and restaurant industry clients. Founded in 2004 and serving clients in 48 countries, Linga provides an all-in-one cloud-based restaurant operating...
Senate Hearing Spotlights Rifts, Risks on Push Payment Fraud
On Capitol Hill, by now the cast of characters — and the flash points — are familiar. The CEOs of the nation’s largest banks have, in a continuing series of appearances before House and Senate Committees, discussed their business models and in some cases have defended those same business models.
Adyen Launches 2 New POS Terminals
Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen has launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1. The new devices are both mobile and lightweight and can accept in-person payments for enterprise and platform businesses, according to an announcement on the Adyen website. The NYC1 is meant for “businesses that...
Two-Thirds of Firms Plan to Automate Routine AP Tasks in Next 12 Months
Aiming to automate routine accounts payable (AP) procedures, two-thirds of firms are either currently innovating their systems or plan to do so within the next 12 months. In fact, 11% of firms say they are currently innovating their AP systems, 31% say they will start innovating in the next six months, and 27% say they will do so in the next 12 months, according to “ERP Solutions in B2B Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
Modern CFOs ‘Almost Like Mini-CEOs’ as Job’s Scope Expands
Today’s chief financial officers (CFOs) are often expected to add value to any aspect of the business, partner with the CEO and be ready to step into the CEO’s shoes if necessary. “As I’ve seen the CFO evolution, more and more businesses are looking for strategic partners —...
FedEx: Deteriorating Economy Drove 11% Drop in Package, Freight Volume
FedEx is cutting costs and raising prices after a quarter in which its global package and freight volume dropped 11% year over year, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 22) in its quarterly earnings release. The company reported that an existing softness in demand was accelerated by worsening macroeconomic conditions during...
