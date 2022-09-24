Read full article on original website
theozone.net
Loved Ryan Day's killer attitude in the 4th quarter (m)
Wisconsin scores in the 4th Quarter, so Ryan Day responds with a "not so fast" and leaves his First Team Offense in fairly late with a 45-14 lead. Boom, right down the field with another TD to take the score to 52-14. Only the second time since 1980 that OSU...
theozone.net
First chance to post since the game. I was awestruck at the level of OSU's play on all levels, but the OL... Wow (m)
[In reply to "How about this O line? They were mauling people. Now rank 7th in the country at 5.94 ypc, and that's without any real" by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 11:50:12 09/26/22]. We sat in row 6 right behind the Wisconsin bench. At the field level I was...
theozone.net
Please. Many on this Board want to see more of Styles and raved about his play the previous week. Top 20 freshman (m)
[In reply to "I didn't look at everyone who was in there, but Stokes is a 3rd team safety, I'd say. *" by Purgatory Buck, posted at 14:42:57 09/26/22]. who might be first team by the end of the year. Braelon Allen is only 18 and skipped his senior year...
theozone.net
Dude is amazing. Several players stood out to me on D Saturday, but Tommy (m)
[In reply to "Tommy Eichenberg Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 11:25:16 09/26/22]. is playing like a combo of lil Animal but with the mean streak and intensity of Chris Spielman. Take him out of the game and Braelon Allen has a much bigger game....
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
theozone.net
Some thoughts on my first visit to Ohio Stadium in probably 10 years (m)
Been to many away games and an unfortunate bowl game in that timeframe, but here we are. (1) Got there little over 2 hours early with my 18 year old (his first home game) and could not find a place to have a beer! Varsity Club, the thing at the Riverwatch, the Corona thing next to Varsity club. Was hoping above 21 would get wristbands and others could at least get in. No luck. Nobody under 21. I should have anticipated this.
theozone.net
Not to jump more on bashing #8, but he is getting a lot of PT and not showing out much (m)
[In reply to "Per NCAA D stats: OSU is ranked 51st for sacks and 17th for Tackle for loss" by JimO, posted at 18:40:51 09/26/22]. I agree the coaches grade film and see something we are not, but have to think more production could come from his position. There are some very talented players like JTT and Curry that need more playing time. Have a hunch you would see more QB Sacks with that one change.
theozone.net
Luke is WAY BETTER than his OSU critics have said he is. Likewise so is UC (m)
[In reply to "Luke Fickell -Be grateful Notre Dame didn’t get him. Cincinatti is a legit program now . Ohio has " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 12:18:05 09/26/22]. Said it last year that Luke has UC trending up to the point they would be a legit contender in the B1G West. The B1G West is a trash show this year outside of Minnesota.
Flag on the play: 3 worst calls from college football Week 4
College football referees get things wrong every week. In Week 4, Michigan benefitted, Ohio State got a bad break and Notre Dame got screwed. It wouldn’t be a college football weekend without needing to scream at the television because the officials made a bad call. It’s part of the...
theozone.net
Great OSU TE. 9 career TD's as a Buckeye. Stover might get double digit TD's this year alone (m)
[In reply to "Um, Hello? *" by Dr. John Frank, posted at 13:27:06 09/26/22]. The catches he is making, and the speed and all out effort he is playing with is insane. It is getting to the point that he is as dangerous of a Receiver as any of the uber talented future First Round WR's the Bucks have.
OSU Athletic Director invites LeBron to play football for Buckeyes
Would LeBron have college eligibility if he went to play another sport besides basketball?
WILX-TV
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
theozone.net
I get what he's trying to do and agree some key contributors are young and need experience...
[In reply to "A lot of posts about why starters play so long. It really is simple......" by jharp, posted at 04:30:43 09/25/22]. ...but this team is too banged up at a few key spots to be farting around stuff like this mid 4th quarter in a total blowout. JSN...
theozone.net
My wife is a band girl (not OSU) & my sons grew up with me playing the band cd leading up to kickoff...
[In reply to "Saturday night seen thru different eyes ....." by jharp, posted at 16:32:25 09/26/22]. they both expect it no matter what. Youngest son ended up huge marching band kid as well and played on the sidelines with the trumpet line at the Oregon game last year. All that...
theozone.net
The starting O put up 45 on Bucky's D in 3 quarters. No need to risk injury. They subbed on D before O. (m)
[In reply to "A lot of posts about why starters play so long. It really is simple......" by jharp, posted at 04:30:43 09/25/22]. I really think Day keeping the starting O in longer was due to Wisonsin leaving in their starting O against pur third team D. He wanted us to keep scoring points on O since Wiscinson wasn't subbing.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
theozone.net
that was nice...fowler went along...with him taking the thursday night gig, wouldn't be surprised if this year was his
[In reply to "Herbie was a 3-hour promo package for OSU last night. *" by Shane Falco, posted at 11:21:01 09/25/22]. last on gameday...likely will keep announcing games for espn, but I would guess he needs a breather in between for prep and travel...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
