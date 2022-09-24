ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla Parker Bowles Found Young Prince Harry's 'Cold Glances' Unnerving, Royal Biographer Reveals

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Prince Harry's issues with the newly-dubbed Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles stem back to his younger years, according to royal biographer Angela Levin's new book, Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.

Although Camilla tried to be there for Harry, the book stated she was sometimes "unnerved" by him.

Source: mega

"It is always difficult to take on the role of stepmother and William and Harry presented the then-Duchess of Cornwall with an almost impossible challenge," an excerpt of the book read.

"One insider felt that being Prince Harry’s stepmother in particular wasn’t easy," the passage continued. "The Duchess always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. She found it rather unnerving. Otherwise, they got on quite well."

Source: mega

Camilla, who officially married into the Royal family in 2005 following her scandalous, years-long affair with then-Prince Charles, was said to be cautious about how she approached her relationships with Harry and William.

The insider noted that Camilla was careful not to appear as if she was trying to "be a surrogate mother" to them, but instead wanted to be a "supportive figure in the background."

Despite best efforts, years later, Harry reportedly still had tensions with his stepmother and was very unhappy when Queen Elizabeth II announced Camilla would hold the title Queen Consort after the monarch's passing.

"[Harry] can’t stand Camilla, he doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening," author Tina Brown explained at the time. "He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will."

Source: mega

However, after the loss of his grandmother, Harry seemingly had a change of heart.

"Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air," a family friend shared. "He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. "

Added the source, "She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves."

Source: OK!

The Mirror was first to report the excerpts from Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.

Just me One&Only
2d ago

Why is this lady surprised??? She is the reason his parents separated, the cause of his mother’s hurt, like no matter what title Camilla gain or pedestal she stands on, to Harry she’s the cause his mom’s hurt and to others she will always be the woman that stole from Princess Diana. (No someone of us are not over it) Glad Harry is able to express that.

51
Jennifer Opacki
2d ago

Her selfishness and what she has put these, now men, through is appalling. Talk about ghosting, she has always been in the background. She married FIRST and that should have been the end of it!

28
Ida Porras
3d ago

it is what it is ..AND SHE,S THE NEW KINGS WIFE ..Harry go take care of your own business with your wife she,s not so popular herself...

26
