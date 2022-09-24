Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek fire crews report illness and injury with battling the fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — 37 illnesses and injuries have been reported from fire crews battling the Cedar Creek Fire. The wildfire has been burning nonstop since August 1, and now only 20% is contained. The Cedar Creek Fire currently sits at 114,104 acres, which equals around 178 square miles. That's...
Cedar Creek Fire is now at 20% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 114,104 acres with 20% containment. Fire officials report that with moderated fire behavior, crews equipment, and helicopters were able to make progress on all divisions of the fire on Sunday. They say that firing operations were marginally successful,...
Gas prices begin to climb in Oregon
The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is above five dollars a gallon for the first time since early August. After weeks of steady decline in prices they are now heading in the opposite direction. In Eugene and Springfield, prices have risen nearly 41 cents in the...
Camp Creek Road head-on crash leads to fatality
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office reports that a driver died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Camp Creek Road near Easy Lane. 26-year-old Austin McKee of Springfield was driving westbound in a black Toyota Tacoma when he crossed the center line, striking an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by 70-year-old Larry Sidwell of Springfield head-on.
City council to vote on fireworks ban within Eugene city limits
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council is expected to vote on a controversial issue Monday night - a ban on the sale and use of personal fireworks within city limits. Last year, the council voted to ban the use of fireworks in the South Hills due to the risk of fire being "very high."
St. Philip Benizi church in danger of closing
CRESWELL, Ore. — The Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Creswell might be closing soon. The Archdiocese of Portland is currently considering consolidating the church with a church in Cottage Grove, citing a lack of funds and lowered attendance due to the pandemic. The church, which was built in...
Drive-by shooting in Cottage Grove under investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting happened at 1:00 a.m. in the area of Anthony Avenue and Anthony Court. The City of Cottage Grove says multiple resources were directed to the investigation and police immediately began working the identify those involved.
SPD's first open house since the pandemic held Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department held its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Saturday, September 24th, offering up an opportunity for community interaction for the first time since 2019. At the open house, those in attendance were able to talk with officers, see the new...
QB Bo Nix shines in Oregon's win over Washington State
PULLMAN, Wa. — He's been a punching bag for internet trolls since his days at Auburn, but Saturday in Pullman, in front of a sold out crown at Martin Stadium down by five with two minutes to go, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix silenced the haters. A 50-yard touchdown pass...
