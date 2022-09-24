Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Camp Creek Road head-on crash leads to fatality
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office reports that a driver died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Camp Creek Road near Easy Lane. 26-year-old Austin McKee of Springfield was driving westbound in a black Toyota Tacoma when he crossed the center line, striking an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by 70-year-old Larry Sidwell of Springfield head-on.
nbc16.com
20-year-old North Bend motorcyclist killed in crash with RV in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — A 20-year-old North Bend man was killed when his motorcycle collided with an RV in Florence at the intersection of Hwy 126 and Quince Street, the Florence Police Department reports. 20-year-old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east on Hwy 126 when he hit the...
nbc16.com
SPD's first open house since the pandemic held Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department held its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Saturday, September 24th, offering up an opportunity for community interaction for the first time since 2019. At the open house, those in attendance were able to talk with officers, see the new...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek fire crews report illness and injury with battling the fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — 37 illnesses and injuries have been reported from fire crews battling the Cedar Creek Fire. The wildfire has been burning nonstop since August 1, and now only 20% is contained. The Cedar Creek Fire currently sits at 114,104 acres, which equals around 178 square miles. That's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
nbc16.com
City council to vote on fireworks ban within Eugene city limits
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council is expected to vote on a controversial issue Monday night - a ban on the sale and use of personal fireworks within city limits. Last year, the council voted to ban the use of fireworks in the South Hills due to the risk of fire being "very high."
nbc16.com
St. Philip Benizi church in danger of closing
CRESWELL, Ore. — The Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Creswell might be closing soon. The Archdiocese of Portland is currently considering consolidating the church with a church in Cottage Grove, citing a lack of funds and lowered attendance due to the pandemic. The church, which was built in...
nbc16.com
Gas prices begin to climb in Oregon
The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is above five dollars a gallon for the first time since early August. After weeks of steady decline in prices they are now heading in the opposite direction. In Eugene and Springfield, prices have risen nearly 41 cents in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
QB Bo Nix shines in Oregon's win over Washington State
PULLMAN, Wa. — He's been a punching bag for internet trolls since his days at Auburn, but Saturday in Pullman, in front of a sold out crown at Martin Stadium down by five with two minutes to go, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix silenced the haters. A 50-yard touchdown pass...
nbc16.com
Comeback incomplete; USC scores two touchdowns in the second half to take the win
It felt like there was a little Deja vu in Reser stadium air on Saturday night. Oregon state down by three with a little more than a minute to go. Beavers knowing in the back of their mind that they were in the same situation just over two weeks ago.
Comments / 0