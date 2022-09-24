ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Construction closes part of Tippecanoe Road

Tippecanoe Road in Canfield and Boardman Township will be closed on Tuesday due to a construction project. Starting September 27, Tippecanoe Road between SR 224 and Western Reserve Rd. will be closed to complete necessary road work. The road should be back open towards the end of the day on...
CANFIELD, OH
WKYC

Youngstown police investigating after dog shot in head

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Youngstown are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head and leaving him for dead, according to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden. It was around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a man called Youngstown police...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 27th

Vindicator file photo / September 24, 1969 | Marking the opening of the Republican Party Headquarters in Youngstown at Front and Market streets 73 years ago were, from left, Mrs. Elsie Dieter, president of the Mahoning County Republican Women; Elton Luckhart, Mahoning County Republican chairman; William Shranko, 4th Ward Republican Council candidate; Carl Spence, Republican 2nd Ward candidate; Mrs. Dorothy Manos, chairwoman of the Americanization Committee of Republican Women; Judge Charles P. Henderson, Judge Nicholas Manos, and Atty. Joseph E. Vouros, candidate for municipal court judge.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
WYTV.com

Student found with loaded gun on bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun. Officials with the Diocese of Youngstown and city police confirmed the middle school-aged female was caught with a loaded pistol on her school bus Monday afternoon on the way home from Saint Joseph the Provider school on the city’s north side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

Gas prices rise nearly .20¢ in Ohio since September 19

Gas prices in Ohio have risen nearly .20¢ since Sept. 19, while Pennsylvania prices have stayed nearly the same. As of Monday, September 26 the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.58. According to Triple-A, the current average is .17¢ more than the reported cost last week.
OHIO STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WFMJ.com

6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday

Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

