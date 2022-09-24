Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Construction closes part of Tippecanoe Road
Tippecanoe Road in Canfield and Boardman Township will be closed on Tuesday due to a construction project. Starting September 27, Tippecanoe Road between SR 224 and Western Reserve Rd. will be closed to complete necessary road work. The road should be back open towards the end of the day on...
Youngstown police investigating after dog shot in head
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Youngstown are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head and leaving him for dead, according to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden. It was around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a man called Youngstown police...
WFMJ.com
Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time
It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 27th
Vindicator file photo / September 24, 1969 | Marking the opening of the Republican Party Headquarters in Youngstown at Front and Market streets 73 years ago were, from left, Mrs. Elsie Dieter, president of the Mahoning County Republican Women; Elton Luckhart, Mahoning County Republican chairman; William Shranko, 4th Ward Republican Council candidate; Carl Spence, Republican 2nd Ward candidate; Mrs. Dorothy Manos, chairwoman of the Americanization Committee of Republican Women; Judge Charles P. Henderson, Judge Nicholas Manos, and Atty. Joseph E. Vouros, candidate for municipal court judge.
No one injured after house shot up in Youngstown
Police said no one was hurt early Saturday evening after over two dozen rounds were fired at a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue.
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
WYTV.com
Student found with loaded gun on bus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun. Officials with the Diocese of Youngstown and city police confirmed the middle school-aged female was caught with a loaded pistol on her school bus Monday afternoon on the way home from Saint Joseph the Provider school on the city’s north side.
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
WFMJ.com
Gas prices rise nearly .20¢ in Ohio since September 19
Gas prices in Ohio have risen nearly .20¢ since Sept. 19, while Pennsylvania prices have stayed nearly the same. As of Monday, September 26 the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.58. According to Triple-A, the current average is .17¢ more than the reported cost last week.
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
beavercountyradio.com
State Police in New Castle File Charges After Two Juveniles Get into Fight in Wampum
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in News Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported harassment that occurred on Clyde Street in Wampum on Thursday, September 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM. Troopers said via release that upon investigating it was determined that a 13-year-old female...
YPD: Man arrested after trying to run person over in front yard
Shawn Yoder, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, possession of criminal tools, vandalism, possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
Multiple departments respond to Wheatland Tube fire
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at Wheatland Tube on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Deerfield man charged after couple killed in Berlin motorcycle crash
A teen is charged in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a Portage County couple in May. Tyler Johns, 18, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in juvenile court. Johns, of Deerfield, was 17 when his truck crashed into Joseph Olson, of Windham, and his wife...
Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Hubbard
A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him.
Howland bar temporarily closed after firefighters respond to fire
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire Sunday night that has temporarily closed a local business.
WFMJ.com
6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday
Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
