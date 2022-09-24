Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Suspect arrested in Elk Grove shooting near Lake Pleasant Drive
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old resident Sundeep Singh on suspicion he shot a man and left him with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday. Only small amounts of blood were found in the street where the shooting happened once police initially arrived. Authorities...
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years
Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)
A 27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yuba County on Friday. The crash happened on New York Flat Road in the Forbestown area [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities
Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
CBS News
Arrest made in shooting outside Midtown Sacramento bar
On Monday, detectives announced that they had identified the suspect as 23-year-old Michael Escobar. He was arrested in West Sacramento with the help of a SWAT team.
CBS News
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
Fox40
Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln
A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
RELATED PEOPLE
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide
The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
Man arrested after deadly shooting in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted after a deadly shooting in midtown Sacramento is now in custody. According to a news release, detectives found 23-year-old Michael Escobar in West Sacramento and he was taken in custody with help from the Yolo County Regional SWAT Team. The release says Escobar...
CBS News
Train hits vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN - Police are investigating a crash involving a train and a vehicle. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd. All roads in...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on crash in Yuba County, CHP says
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a head-on crash in Yuba County Friday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on New York Flat Road, just north of Idlewood Circle, the California...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SacRT to offer free rides the first week of October
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from […]
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Sunday. The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Davis at around 3:10 a.m involving an [..]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police
Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
KCRA.com
These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tickets and arrests made during DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department held a DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State University from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Police saw 750 cars travel through the checkpoint and they issued 73 tickets and arrested one person for driving under the influence. The DUI checkpoint was held in the area of […]
Pre-authorization hold keeps Elk Grove teen from buying school supplies
ELK GROVE - When an Elk Grove teen got stuck without his money after using his debit card at the gas pump, it was time to call Kurtis. Sharon, his mother, reached out to Call Kurtis, upset about what had happened. Her son took a simple trip to get gas and was left without his own money for days."He put in $40 worth of gas, which posted pretty much right away," she wrote. "He noticed there was an additional gas charge of $125, and this fee put his account into the negative." He's a college student, and those funds were...
Elk Grove dog owner story reviewed by professional dog trainer
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove resident Faryal Kabir says Zeus, her 1-year-old German Shepherd, is set to be euthanized by the City after he bit a man — and weeks later an officer. The city says she failed to follow a set of guidelines after they classified...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
Comments / 2