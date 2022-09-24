ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

ABC10

Suspect arrested in Elk Grove shooting near Lake Pleasant Drive

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old resident Sundeep Singh on suspicion he shot a man and left him with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday. Only small amounts of blood were found in the street where the shooting happened once police initially arrived. Authorities...
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities

Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Fox40

1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
WOODLAND, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln

A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
WINTERS, CA
Jason Jimenez
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide

The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly shooting in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted after a deadly shooting in midtown Sacramento is now in custody. According to a news release, detectives found 23-year-old Michael Escobar in West Sacramento and he was taken in custody with help from the Yolo County Regional SWAT Team. The release says Escobar...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Train hits vehicle in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Police are investigating a crash involving a train and a vehicle. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd. All roads in...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

SacRT to offer free rides the first week of October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police

Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Tickets and arrests made during DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department held a DUI checkpoint near Sacramento State University from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Police saw 750 cars travel through the checkpoint and they issued 73 tickets and arrested one person for driving under the influence. The DUI checkpoint was held in the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pre-authorization hold keeps Elk Grove teen from buying school supplies

ELK GROVE - When an Elk Grove teen got stuck without his money after using his debit card at the gas pump, it was time to call Kurtis.  Sharon, his mother, reached out to Call Kurtis, upset about what had happened. Her son took a simple trip to get gas and was left without his own money for days."He put in $40 worth of gas, which posted pretty much right away," she wrote. "He noticed there was an additional gas charge of $125, and this fee put his account into the negative."  He's a college student, and those funds were...
ELK GROVE, CA

