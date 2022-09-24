▶️ ‘I want my kids to enjoy the land’: Junked China Hat Road cars cleared out

Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man catches mountain lion on Ring camera
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a mountain lion on the porch last week. The camera shows the lion walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
centraloregondaily.com
DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people
A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Cedar Creek Fire: Deschutes Nat’l Forest opens access to Lava Lake and resort
The Deschutes National Forest has reduced the closure area for the Cedar Creek Fire Friday, allowing for recreation at Lava Lake and Lava Lake Resort for the first time in weeks. However, campgrounds at Lava Lake and Little Lava Lake remain closed. DNF said those reductions are in the northern...
brewpublic.com
Celebrate the Fall Season in Central Oregon with Beer, Food and Outdoor Adventure
As we enter the fall season, Central Oregon is an excellent travel destination with fall beer festivals, great restaurants, outdoor adventures and more. Best of all, as the temperature drops so do the hotel rates and the crowds!. Bend and its surrounding area have become a top travel destination, especially...
q13fox.com
US Coast Guard: Plane flying near Mount Jefferson goes missing, search underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. - A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has reportedly gone missing, and rescue crews are searching for a possible crash site Friday morning. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) of the Pacific Northwest sent out a tweet at around 12:35 a.m., saying a plane that took off earlier in the day never landed.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries
A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
Teddy Bear Run rolls through Prineville
Saturday brought many events to Prineville, including the 24th Annual Teddy Bear Run. The annual Teddy Bear Run event was open to all riders and motorcyclists, and came through Prineville at approximately 12:00 p.m. Above, approximately 180 motorcyclists rolled through Prineville. Their event is organized by ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactment), and the mission is to deliver several hundred stuffed animals to the local emergency departments. The Prineville run was the group's second stop on a circuit that starts in Bend, passes through Prineville and Madras, and concludes in Redmond. In each stop, they deliver stuffed animals to the St. Charles Health System emergency rooms. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kpic
Oregon State Police investigating 2 deaths in Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. — This story has been updated here. Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to call on Sunday, September 25, that an adult male had been shot. Police responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located Trevit C. Law of Redmond had...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ OSP: Suspect in Redmond shooting dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Oregon State Police say the suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside of Redmond has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Skyler Ray Myers, 32 was pronounced dead at St. Charles Medical Center, OSP said Monday. “Mr. Meyers had died from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound,” said Sgt. Jayson...
klcc.org
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
kbnd.com
Authorities Investigate Shooting Death Near Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- On Sunday morning, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as 45-year-old Trevit C. Law of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased.
KTVZ
The Big Playback 9/23 Pt. 1: La Pine beats Sisters, Redmond impresses, and Ridgeview and Madras fall short
La Pine beats Sisters in a Central Oregon match up. Redmond impresses in win over a 6A opponent. Meanwhile, Ridgeview and Madras fall short. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Have you seen him? Madras man missing
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
