Bend, OR

▶️ ‘I want my kids to enjoy the land’: Junked China Hat Road cars cleared out

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a mountain lion on the porch last week. The camera shows the lion walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video...
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Government
A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
#Public Lands#National Public Lands Day#China Hat
A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
Central Oregonian

Teddy Bear Run rolls through Prineville

Saturday brought many events to Prineville, including the 24th Annual Teddy Bear Run. The annual Teddy Bear Run event was open to all riders and motorcyclists, and came through Prineville at approximately 12:00 p.m. Above, approximately 180 motorcyclists rolled through Prineville. Their event is organized by ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactment), and the mission is to deliver several hundred stuffed animals to the local emergency departments. The Prineville run was the group's second stop on a circuit that starts in Bend, passes through Prineville and Madras, and concludes in Redmond. In each stop, they deliver stuffed animals to the St. Charles Health System emergency rooms. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PRINEVILLE, OR
REDMOND, Ore. — This story has been updated here. Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to call on Sunday, September 25, that an adult male had been shot. Police responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located Trevit C. Law of Redmond had...
China
Politics
Country
China
Oregon State Police say the suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside of Redmond has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Skyler Ray Myers, 32 was pronounced dead at St. Charles Medical Center, OSP said Monday. “Mr. Meyers had died from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound,” said Sgt. Jayson...
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
OREGON STATE
REDMOND, OR -- On Sunday morning, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as 45-year-old Trevit C. Law of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
