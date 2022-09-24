Read full article on original website
Burlington co. girls soccer for Sept. 26: Maple Shade tops Pemberton, Holy Cross wins
Junior Billie Ormsby had a goal and an assist as Maple Shade shut out Pemberton 2-0 in Maple Shade. Sophomore Hadley Schaal had a goal while junior goalie Caitlyn Ortiz made two saves for Maple Shade (6-1-1), which is unbeaten in five straight matches. Pemberton fell to 3-5. Holy Cross...
Burlington co. girls field hockey for Sep 26: Burlington Twp, Maple Shade, Triton roll
Freshman Olivia Ent had a goal and assist to help lift Burlington Township to a 4-0 win over Timber Creek in Burlington Township. Seniors Kailey Mayoros, Kylie Krawiec and Megan LeHenaff had a goal apiece for Burlington Township (5-4) while sophomore Mia Ceja chipped in with an assist. Senior goalie...
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 27: Unbeaten teams making a case for No. 1 spot
The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Palmyra wins, Rancocas Valley squeezes by
Junior Richie Butler had a goal and two assists while junior Jase Jennings added a goal and assist as Palmyra topped Bordentown 4-2 in Palmyra. Senior Joe Russell and junior Luke Cannuli also had a goal apiece for Palmyra (7-1), which won its fifth straight match. Senior goalie John Liebe finished with nine saves and senior Reed Wells chipped in with an assist.
Monmouth County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Wall gets victory
Hailey Funkhouser and Erynn Richey recorded a goal as Wall defeated Trinity Hall 2-0 in Wall. Wall (6-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second. Kaitlyn Pettit also had an assist. Emily Venezia made seven saves for Trinity Hall (2-4-2). Brick Township 6,...
Gloucester County field hockey for Sept. 26: Delsea wins in OT; Clearview tops Gateway
Gabriella Szwed broke a scoreless tie with a goal in overtime to lift Delsea to a 1-0 victory over Woodstown in Franklinville. Jordyn Conrad assisted on the goal in support of Jordyn Rosenberg, who made two saves to earn the shutout for Delsea (6-2-1). Woodstown dropped to 3-2-1. Salem 6,...
Gloucester County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Williamstown wins, Woodbury ties
Landon Eaton recorded two goals and an assist as Williamstown got a 4-0 victory over Cumberland in Williamstown. Williamstown (3-3-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Jalen Williams also had a goal and an assist while John Young scored one. Ryan...
Salem County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Pennsville defeats Paulsboro
Dylan Waller led the way with two goals and one assist as Pennsville took down Paulsboro 7-1 in Pennsville. Stone Mumink scored two goals while Michael Angelo added a goal and an assist for Pennsville (5-2). Paulsboro (0-5) was able to get on the board in the second half when...
HS Boys Soccer Photos: No. 5 Delbarton at Roxbury, Sept. 26, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Manville a one-goal winner
Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Josh Rojas recorded one goal each for Manville in its 2-1 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Manville. Lenin Rios and Nico Ozuna had one assist each for Manville, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Campos made five saves in the victory. The N.J....
Atlantic County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Egg Harbor prevails
Junior Gabriella Piantadosi scored her fifth goal of the season and the 25th of her career as Egg Harbor snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Jailynn Mulhern and Maddie Eye also scored for Egg Harbor, which took a 2-1 lead in the first...
Ocean County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Brick Township, Red Bank Regional win
Desirae Majett scored two goals to lead Brick Township past Long Branch 6-0 in Long Branch. Brick Township (1-6) jumped ahead early with four goals in the first half before netting two more in the second. Erika Pokorny also had a goal and two assists. A’layah Vincent finished with 10...
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Monmouth gets win
Olivia Farley scored two goals to lead Monmouth past Red Bank Regional 5-2 in Little Silver. Red Bank Regional (1-4) sported a 2-1 lead at halftime before Monmouth (4-5) took control in the second half with four unanswered goals. Alyson Amadruto, Alexandra Parent, and Kelly Dopazo also netted one for...
Ocean County field hockey for Sept. 26: Olivia Fraticelli sets record, No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro wins
Olivia Fraticelli made history for Toms River North as she broke the all-time Shore Conference scoring record in her team’s 6-0 victory over Toms River South in Toms River. Fraticelli scored all six of her team’s goals as she sits atop the leaderboard with 166 goals and 43 assists for a total of 375 points in her career.
Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Our Lady of Mercy, West Deptford among winners
Carley Volkmann scored four goals to lead Our Lady of Mercy past Woodstown 5-0 in Newfield. Our Lady of Mercy (4-3-1) sported a 1-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with four scores. Savanna Fries also had a goal while Elizabeth Giamboy made 12 saves. Woodstown...
Camden County field hockey roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Flynn sparks Audubon
Ashley Flynn had a hand in all three goals, as she scored two and assisted on the other in Audubon’s 3-2 win over Gloucester Catholic in Audubon. Emily Bobo also scored and Maddy Kerns recorded an assist as Audubon evened its record at 3-3. Casey Green and Sienna Giannotti...
Atlantic County boys soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Hammonton extends win streak
John Waddell scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Carter Bailey added his sixth as Hammonton stayed hot with a 3-1 win over Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor. Marco Schiano also scored and Gavin West recorded an assist to help Hammonton extend its winning streak to four and its unbeaten streak to five. Michael Darnell made seven saves as the Blue Devils improved to 5-2-2.
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Cumberland County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Millville takes down No. 9 St. Augustine
Matthew Sooy made 15 saves to keep St. Augustine, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, off the scoreboard during Milleville’s 1-0 victory in Millville. Shaun McCarthy scored a first half goal and that was all Millville (4-2) needed. Owen Gilson was credited with the assist. Mason Taylor made...
Loss to Collingswood continues work in progress for Williamstown field hockey team
They next play. The next day. The next game. That is the focus of the Braves field hockey team. After the best season in the Williamstown program’s history, the team knew this September would be a work in progress. Monday afternoon, Collingswood left the Braves home turf with a 4-1 nonleague win. At game’s end, the process of looking forward had already begun.
