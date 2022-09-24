Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Cereal bar and cafe to open in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new cafe in Old Sacramento will soon be serving all of your favorite cereals and sweets. Cerealism Cafe plans to "bring morning vibes to your everyday lives" by taking your favorite cereals and turning them into food. With over 75 cereal options, guests can enjoy...
"The Boardwalk" in Orangevale to reopen as hybrid restaurant/live music venue
ORANGEVALE – Less than a year after seemingly closing its doors for good, a live music staple in Orangevale is now set to return. The Boardwalk closed back in January after 35 years of hosting bands. It had been put up for sale in April 2021 after part-owner Mark Earl passed away. The venue had also been hit hard by the pandemic. Derek Clark and Sara Green, who also own Palm Tree Brewing Company in Orangevale, have since bought the property – and the intellectual rights to the Boardwalk name. Now, on Monday, the new owners have announced that the Boardwalk will be reborn as a hybrid eatery and live music venue. Daytime hours will see the place run as Palm Tree at the Boardwalk, a Polynesian/American food joint. Thursday through Saturday nights will see the return of live music to the Boardwalk. The new owners say they are aiming to get established acts as well as up-and-coming artists booked. A ribbon cutting for the reborn Boardwalk is scheduled for Oct. 13. Alternative rock veterans The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are also already scheduled for an Oct. 14 gig at the new Boardwalk, according to the venue's website.
Fox40
Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln
A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
The haunted houses and attractions in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
KCRA.com
These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen has been in business for a year on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights but has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances the restaurant has had its windows shattered and demolished the sense of security owner Sylbi Song and her employees had.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
riffmagazine.com
Slipknot, Muse lead expanded Aftershock festival in Sacramento
Aftershock returns as Northern California’s loudest fest and the largest hard rock festival on the West Coast with four full days of music in Sacramento’s Discovery Park Oct. 6 to 9. While the bill is heavy on rock, Aftershock boasts an eclectic range of headliners in Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance and Muse.
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
This Is California's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Stockton teacher and cornhole pro!
Nate Voyer has been an educator and administrator in Stockton for 18 years, and now he's using cornhole to help develop positive relationships and set goals with his students! And oh, by the way, he's a PRO cornhole player, and has a set in his classroom! Julissa Ortiz is checking it out!
Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Elk Grove dog owner story reviewed by professional dog trainer
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove resident Faryal Kabir says Zeus, her 1-year-old German Shepherd, is set to be euthanized by the City after he bit a man — and weeks later an officer. The city says she failed to follow a set of guidelines after they classified...
‘Other Places in the Country Didn’t Do This’: How One California Town Survived Covid Better Than the Rest
What would the pandemic have been like if testing had been more available? The college town of Davis, Calif., offers some clues.
abc10.com
Here are some foods that are naturally high in Melatonin | Meg Unprocessed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Melatonin is our key sleep hormone. It is sold as a supplement in stores, but you can also get it from food. Here's three foods high in melatonin. Tart Cherry Juice showed in this study to raise melatonin levels and improve sleep in those who drank it compared to the placebo group. Tart cherries are also high in anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation.
Pre-authorization hold keeps Elk Grove teen from buying school supplies
ELK GROVE - When an Elk Grove teen got stuck without his money after using his debit card at the gas pump, it was time to call Kurtis. Sharon, his mother, reached out to Call Kurtis, upset about what had happened. Her son took a simple trip to get gas and was left without his own money for days."He put in $40 worth of gas, which posted pretty much right away," she wrote. "He noticed there was an additional gas charge of $125, and this fee put his account into the negative." He's a college student, and those funds were...
abc10.com
California Drought: What will it take to escape drought?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare September storm brought wetting rains to the region, with the storm bringing much above normal rain totals in September for California. The storm was not nearly enough to quell drought conditions in the state. California finds itself in a third year of drought and desperately in need of a soaking winter. A rare third year straight of La Nina could make this difficult.
Comments / 0